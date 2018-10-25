A performer wears an armband displaying the international symbol of peace before a performance at the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts at University of Wyoming in Laramie on Thursday, October 4, 2018. The UW Collegiate Chorale performed songs inspired by the feelings surrounding the death of Matthew Shepard.

Austin Humphreys/The Coloradoan

LARAMIE, Wyo. — “What will next constitute a union? A man and his sister? A woman and her dog?” a Wyoming nurse and rancher said into the microphone. “I hate to think about what comes after this.”

Hearing your sexual orientation compared to bestiality is always worse when it takes you by surprise. And state Rep. Cathy Connolly, the minority leader in the Wyoming House of Representatives, was dumbstruck.

The setting was Sundance, Wyoming, about 230 miles north of the state capital of Cheyenne, for a Nov. 20 procedural committee hearing on a “pretty innocuous” bill that would’ve changed language in some state statutes from “husband” and “wife” to gender-neutral terms in light of the 2015 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that same-sex couples could marry nationwide.

One by one, community members took to the microphone and called Connolly’s proposal offensive, ungodly, disgusting.

The bill didn't pass.

“I’ve heard comparable things, but that was years ago when I was introducing legislation on, for example, marriage equality,” said Connolly, a Democrat who represents parts of Laramie and identifies as lesbian. “I didn’t expect it at this point.”

It has been 20 years since two men killed Matthew Shepard in Laramie because he was gay, 20 years since 12 angels wearing wings made of bed sheets and PVC pipe surrounded a clump of Westboro Baptist Church protesters outside the Laramie courthouse, 20 years since a chorus of “No more!” swept through the nation like a gust of wind.

"The opposition comes out and compares us to dogs, compares us to pedophiles, and then they turn around and they say, ‘They don’t need this law. There’s no discrimination. ...

On Friday, Shepard's ashes will be interred at the Washington National Cathedral in the District of Columbia. One member of the clergy presiding over the service will be the openly gay bishop in the Episcopal Church, the Rt. Rev. V. Gene Robinson.

But Shepard's death and its aftermath was not the end of the hatred — in Wyoming or in the rest of the country.

Today, America’s LGBTQ population remains at higher risk of violent harm than any other minority group, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. They remain unprotected from employment discrimination in 27 states, including Wyoming, the so-called “Equality State.”

The Supreme Court has gained a conservative justice since it punted on the question of LGBTQ rights to services this past summer.

This week, The New York Times reported that the Trump administration is considering a narrowed definition of gender that could exclude transgender and gender nonconforming people from federal civil-rights protections.

As protesters thronged around the White House, Trump said Monday that he wants to “protect our country.”

Bigots feel emboldened and progress feels fragile in today's tumultuous political environment, LGBTQ advocates said.

“The opposition comes out and compares us to dogs, compares us to pedophiles, and then they turn around and they say, ‘They don’t need this law. There’s no discrimination,’” said Sara Burlingame, director of Wyoming Equality.

“When they said that first thing, they were sincere. This is who they think we are," she said. "If you believe that they will not discriminate against us and they will not breed violence against our community, there’s a bridge I’d like to sell you.”

The questions Wyoming couldn't answer

Jim Osborn, an original Angel Action activist, speaks at the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts at University of Wyoming in Laramie on Thursday, October 4, 2018. Osborn gave his account of the months and years following the death of Matthew Shepard.

Austin Humphreys/The Coloradoan

Growing up as a closeted gay kid in Wright, Wyoming, Jim Osborn searched the school library for anything related to “gay.”

“I found an old book from the '50s or '60s collecting dust on a shelf,” recalled Osborn, the University of Wyoming’s Title IX coordinator. “I’m sure no one had looked at it in forever, and it was filled with myths and stereotypes.”

Access to information might be among the biggest changes in the landscape for LGBTQ people in the past 20 years, Osborn said. Today, gay kids don’t need to go to the school library for answers: Websites and resources such as The Trevor Project, a 24-hour suicide hotline for LGBTQ youths, abound.

Twenty years ago, when Osborn was a 23-year-old University of Wyoming senior and president of the campus LGBTQ group, “people just assumed there weren’t any GLBTQ people in Wyoming.” Now, he said, just about everybody knows at least one person who's out.

“It’s a lot harder to demonize ‘those people’ when you understand that those people are sitting next to you on the couch,” Osborn said. “I grew up with my mother and sister talking about how ‘those people’ are going to burn in hell, not realizing that one of them was sitting on the couch next to them. That makes a profound difference for people” — especially in Wyoming.

The state is ranked 10th in the nation in area and last in population. Some people use their snow tires from October through June.

So Wyoming residents tend to look out for each other, Osborn said.

If your car breaks down on the side of the road in the snow, someone’s going to stop and see if you need help. People say hi and hold the door open for each other.

They might even smile at you.

“It’s a survival tactic,” Osborn said. “When the weather’s trying to kill you nine months out of the year, the color of somebody’s skin doesn’t matter. Thirty-below wind chills affect everybody the same. ...

"By and large, I think most people here are pretty friendly and welcoming,” he said

Osborn is not hiding. He’s had a rainbow bumper sticker on his car since Shepard was killed.

The other kids in kindergarten know his daughter has two dads. His Twitter handle is @BigGayJim.

Burlingame, the Wyoming Equality director and a first-time candidate for the Wyoming House, loves a lot of the same things about her home state.

As a queer woman championing equality and humanity for LGBTQ people, she’s forged friendships with evangelical Christian pastors and “Ayn Rand-loving, cattle-ranching cowboys.” She’s watched the Wyoming Legislature work across the aisle to defeat bills that would roll back rights.

She loves Wyoming “ferociously.” And — she’s careful to use “and” here not “but” — she knows it could be better.

Aside from one bill doubling down on the traditional definition of marriage, Wyoming lawmakers have passed no "bad bills" for LGBTQ rights since 1977.

They haven't passed any good ones either, Burlingame said. She knows too many transgender people who have left the state because they were afraid they would be hurt, fired or rejected in the dating scene.

Wyoming has no hate crime legislation, and it’s still legal for employers in the state to fire someone because of their sexual orientation and gender identity. Non-discrimination bills have failed in the Wyoming Legislature every time they've been introduced, most recently in 2017, amid arguments that protection from discrimination is unnecessary or violates people's religious rights.

“Wyomingites are moving in the right direction without this bill," state Rep. Marti Halverson, a Republican from Etna, said during debate on a 2015 iteration of the bill, according to the independent nonprofit news service WyoFile. "A law to tell people what they are already doing is redundant, and I urge a no vote.”

Legislative debate aside, Wyoming never really talked about what Shepard's murder meant for the state, Burlingame said.

She and her husband moved back to Wyoming in 1998, a few months before a teenager on a bike ride found Shepard tied to a fence Oct. 7, 1998, outside Laramie.

The brutality of Shepard’s death was shocking and painful, she said. So was Wyoming’s reaction.

“We have twin powers in Wyoming when something is really hard or makes us really uncomfortable,” Burlingame said. “We have silence, and we have defensiveness.

"In other areas, those serve us really well," she said. "It makes us a very stoic, hardy people."

But after Shepard's murder, "it was like we didn’t know what to do except to say, ‘Man, those two men who murdered him, just lock them away forever. Help us not think about it.’ "

Where did the men who murdered Shepard learn to fear and hate gay people? What did Shepard’s death say about his neighbors?

Those were the questions Wyoming residents couldn’t answer and were defensive about, Burlingame said.

“We feel like, 'What are you saying? That’s not who we are,' " she said. "But that’s always the challenge when some horror is visited on a place.

"You have the opportunity to say, ‘What are the ways that I have actually nurtured this horror?’ ” she said.

Wyoming's unofficial slogan is “live and let live.” It’s a fitting epithet for a state that values land stewardship, hard work and resilience — and it’s not universal.

“We really cherish this idea that we do live and let live,” Burlingame said. “But very clearly built into that phrase is the idea that someone is allowed to live. And Matthew wasn’t.”

Angels in action

Romaine Patterson won’t forget the last time she talked to Shepard.

“We had this big conversation about how he wanted to change the world,” said Patterson, an LGBTQ rights advocate and media personality who identifies as lesbian. “And I laughed at him. I was like, ‘Oh yeah, you’re gonna change the world’ because I thought that was such a ridiculous concept, that one person could go out and make a big impact.

“I obviously was wrong,” she said.

In the weeks and months following Shepard's murder, America saw his parents grieving. It heard stories from people who knew and loved Shepard. It realized what happened to Shepard could happen anywhere, Osborn said.

"Across the country, it sent ripples of awareness and pain and just made people realize that the bias and prejudice against GLBTQ people could result in something," he said. "It forced us to confront the fact that hate begets violence.”

A lot of people saw themselves in Shepard.

In no small part that's because he was “this adorable, young, white — that’s important — gay kid who came from a pretty well-off family,” said Patterson, now of Rockaway, New Jersey.

“I say that not as a negative thing, but this is a reality of the country we live in. All those perfect pieces came together, and then the crime itself was committed by two straight guys who were literally from the wrong side of the tracks in Laramie, Wyoming," she said. "It built this narrative.”

The result, Osborn said: A lot of people got calls from their grandmothers, saying something to the effect of, “Honey, I was watching the news tonight and I want you to know, I support you no matter who you love.”

“Most of the people who got those calls were straight,” he said, laughing. “And they were like, ‘Uh, thanks, Grandma, good to know.’ ”

Osborn and Patterson felt like they had to do something after a small group of Westboro Baptist Church protesters picketed at their friend's memorial service, holding signs reading “God hates F--s” and “Matt in Hell.” Rumors circulated that the picketers would be back for the trial of Shepard’s killers.

So Patterson, Osborn and their friends set up a counter-protest. Twelve angels, donning earplugs and wings that spanned 7 feet tall and 10 feet across, surrounded Fred Phelps’ protesters and blocked them from view.

The counter-protest, in all its surreal imagery, gave the nation a memorable view of those willing to stand up to hate.

A scene from "The Laramie Project" depicts Angel Action efforts to conceal people who demonstrated at Matthew Shepard's funeral. The Colorado State University School of Music Theatre and Dance recently performed "The Laramie Project," written by Moisés Kaufman and guest directed by Charlie Oates.

John Eisele/Colorado State University Photography, John Eisele/CSU Photography

“Here we were, this little group of 19-, 20-, 21-year-old kids, and we march our a--es out there in these crazy costumes," recalled Patterson, who was 21 at the time. "But it set the stage for everybody else.”

Osborn, too, saw hope in the streets of Laramie back in 1998.

• A thousand people joined the University of Wyoming's homecoming parade from the sidelines when they saw the banner honoring Shepard.

• People wrote “Hate is not a Wyoming value” on bed sheets hung from their apartment windows.

• The message showed up outside motels, the local Arby's and at the Laramie Chamber of Commerce.

Eighteen years later, after the Pulse nightclub massacre in Orlando, demonstrators were looking for a symbol of hope and love for the funerals, vigils and pride parade that followed the murder of 49 people at a gay club.

They chose angels' wings.

Angel Action and the events following Shepard’s murder inspired Osborn and Patterson to become activists. They’ve watched as LGBTQ Americans gained marriage equality, media representation and parenting rights.

They know the community has a long way to go: Marriage rights were a double-edged sword that convinced some people that the fight for equality was finished, making it harder to galvanize supporters. Racism, sexism and other prejudices persist even within the LGBTQ community.

“Just because tremendous progress has been made doesn’t mean you’ve reached the finish line,” Patterson said. “I don’t know if you ever fully reach the finish line because I think there will always be the haters of the world who want to discriminate.

"Just because women got the right to vote doesn’t mean women are treated equally. One major success does not make you equal,” she said.

That’s why people such as Burlingame, Connolly, Osborn and Patterson keep going like “Energizer bunnies,” as Osborn put it.

Burlingame and Connolly will push for passage of an LGBTQ non-discrimination bill in the Wyoming Legislature again this year. Osborn and Patterson still are spreading the message of why Shepard's death matters.

Somehow, they want to stop history from repeating itself.

But first, Wyoming residents need to acknowledge that the Aaron McKinneys and Russell Hendersons of America learned to hate from the rest of us — in our classrooms, churches and sitting around our dinner tables — Burlingame said. McKinney and Henderson were Shepard's attackers, each serving two consecutive life sentences in out-of-state prisons because of overcrowding in Wyoming's penitentiaries.

Dealing with the realities of Shepard's death would be cathartic for a state where stoicism means strength and vulnerability means cowardice, Burlingame said.

"It would allow Wyomingites to really grieve what happened here. And the murder of a child is something to be grieved," she said. Shepard was 21.

"I don't think that means that then we move on and we never remember Matthew," Burlingame said. "I think it just means that we create a better community, one that feels like we're actually doing something to prevent it from happening again."

Follow Jacy Marmaduke on Twitter: @jacymarmaduke

