Black Friday is considered the official start of the holiday shopping season, and this year it comes even earlier than usual.

That's because Thanksgiving is falling on the earliest possible date it can.

To plan your shopping spree down to the minute, we're laying out Black Friday store hours. Don't forget to set your alarm to get up bright and early!

Beware, hours can vary by location and quantities of the doorbuster deals are limited, so check with your local store before heading out.

From A to Z, here is a list of major retailers' store hours on Friday. Some retailers have only announced opening times.

Black Friday hours

Academy Sports + Outdoors: 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

A.C. Moore: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Apple: Most stores open at 8 a.m., special hours are listed at www.apple.com.

Bass Pro Shops: Open 5 a.m., doorbusters available until 11 a.m.

Barnes & Noble: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Bealls: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Bealls Florida: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Bealls Outlet: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Open 6 a.m., special coupon available through noon.

Belk: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Best Buy: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Big Lots: Open 6 a.m.

BJ's Wholesale Club: 7 a.m. to regular closing hours.

Bloomingdale's: Open 7 a.m.

Boscov’s: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Burlington: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Cabela’s: Open 5 a.m., doorbusters available until 11 a.m.

City Furniture: Open 8 a.m.

Conn's HomePlus: 8 a.m. to midnight.

Costco: 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Crate & Barrel: Varies, most have extended hours.

CVS: Regular hours.

Dick's Sporting Goods: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Dillard's: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

DSW: Open 7 a.m.

Dunham’s Sports: Doorbuster sale starts 3 p.m. Thanksgiving and goes until 3 p.m.

Five Below: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Fleet Farm: Open 6 a.m.

Fred's: Normal hours.

Fry's Electronics: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

GameStop: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Gordman's: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Guitar Center: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Half Price Books: Open 9 a.m.

Harbor Freight: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Hobby Lobby: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Home Depot: Open 6 a.m.

HomeGoods: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

J.C. Penney: Open Thanksgiving and will remain open through 10 p.m. Friday.

Joann Stores: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Kmart: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Kohl’s: Open Thanksgiving and will remain open through midnight Friday, doorbusters available until 1 p.m.

Lord & Taylor: Varies. 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lowe's: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Macy’s: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., doorbusters available until 1 p.m.

Marshalls: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Meijer: Most locations are open 24 hours and the sale goes from 6 a.m. Thanksgiving through Friday.

Menards: Open 6 a.m., doorbusters until noon.

Michaels: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Modell’s Sporting Goods: Varies. Many stores open 6 a.m.

Neiman Marcus: Open 8 a.m.

Nordstrom: Hours vary. Search department store and Nordstrom Rack outlet stores' hours on Nordstrom.com.

Office Depot and OfficeMax: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Old Navy: Hours vary by location but many stores are staying open from 3 p.m. Thanksgiving until 10 p.m. Friday. Search for your closest store's hours at www.oldnavy.com.

Old Time Pottery: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Palais Royal: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Peebles: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Petco: Hours vary.

PetSmart: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Pet Supermarket: Open 9 a.m., regular hours

Rooms To Go: Open 8 a.m., coupons available until 2 p.m.

Ross: Open 7 a.m., closing times vary.

Sam's Club: Open 7 a.m.

Saks Fifth Avenue: Open at 8 a.m., closing times vary.

Sears: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Shoe Carnival: Open 6 a.m.

Shopko: Open 7 a.m., doorbusters until 2 p.m.

Sierra Trading Post: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Stage Stores: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Staples: Open 7 a.m.

Stein Mart: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Target: Open 7 a.m., closing times vary.

T.J. Maxx: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Tractor Supply Co.: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Ulta: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Walgreens: Regular hours.

Walmart: Most stores open 24 hours or regular hours.

World Market: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

