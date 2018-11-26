WASHINGTON -- The official Christmas tree for the U.S. Capitol arrives on Monday morning.
The 80-foot-tall Noble fir was selected from the Willamette National Forest in Oregon. The tree traveled 3,000 miles across the country in a three-week journey to Washington D.C.
The tradition of the Capitol Christmas Tree started in 1964 when Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives John W. McCormack (D-MA) placed a live Christmas tree on the Capitol lawn.
In 1970, the Capitol Architect asked the U.S. Forest Service to provide a Christmas tree. Since then, a different national forest has been chosen each year to provide "The People’s Tree."
You can track the tree using their online tracking map, here.
USA TODAY is providing live coverage of this event in the player above.