WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 20: A Christmas tree shines in front the U.S. Capitol on December 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Yesterday the Senate passed President Trump's tax reform bill and today it will return to the House of Representatives for final approval. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Mark Wilson, Getty Images

WASHINGTON -- The official Christmas tree for the U.S. Capitol arrives on Monday morning.

The 80-foot-tall Noble fir was selected from the Willamette National Forest in Oregon. The tree traveled 3,000 miles across the country in a three-week journey to Washington D.C.

The tradition of the Capitol Christmas Tree started in 1964 when Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives John W. McCormack (D-MA) placed a live Christmas tree on the Capitol lawn.

In 1970, the Capitol Architect asked the U.S. Forest Service to provide a Christmas tree. Since then, a different national forest has been chosen each year to provide "The People’s Tree."

You can track the tree using their online tracking map, here.

USA TODAY is providing live coverage of this event in the player above.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com