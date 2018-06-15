Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort departs from a motion hearing at the federal courthouse in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON -- Jury selection begins Tuesday in former Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort's trial. He is facing 18 counts of bank fraud and tax evasion charges in Virginia and could spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted.

The trial will also be the first in special counsel Robert Mueller investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Prosecutors said they do not intend to offer evidence related to Russia's election interference and suggested that references to Manafort's association with the Trump campaign would be limited. But the case will still be viewed as a test for the Mueller team's authority and credibility, as President Donald Trump continues to refer to the probe as a "witch hunt."

Manafort was charged, along with a Russian business associate, as part of an alleged scheme to tamper with two witnesses in special counsel Robert Mueller's existing cases against Manafort.

The obstruction charges allege that Manafort and Konstantin Kilimnik, an individual linked to Russia's intelligence service, attempted to coach the testimony of the two unnamed witnesses.

