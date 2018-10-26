Real estate tycoon Donald Trump flashes the thumbs-up as he arrives on stage for the start of the prime time Republican presidential debate on August 6, 2015 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. AFP PHOTO/MANDEL NGAN (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

MANDEL NGAN, AFP/Getty Images

WASHINGTON -- President Trump delivers remarks at Turning Point USA’s Young Black Leadership Summit.

This 3-day event is for young, conservative blacks between the ages of 15 and 35. .

Attendees of the free conference receive professional development and job training as well as networking opportunities.

In addition to President Trump, other speakers include Candace Owens, Larry Elder, Stacey Dash and Ben Carson and many others.

Turning Point USA is a non-profit organization focused on the education, training and organizing of students to promote conservative values.

USA TODAY is providing live coverage of President Trump's remarks in the player above.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com