A loaded handgun was found in a woman’s carry-on bag at Pittsburgh International Airport Thursday, according to CBS Pittsburgh and Pittsburgh's ABC-affiliated station WTAE.

A Transportation Security Administration spokesperson told the news outlets that the woman, of Austintown, Ohio, was stopped at a checkpoint with a .380-caliber handgun that was loaded with six bullets.

TSA then contacted Allegheny County police, who confiscated the weapon and questioned the woman.

The woman faces a civil penalty from TSA for bringing the weapon to the checkpoint, which is typically $3,900 for a first offense.

This is the 29th handgun stopped at one of the airport’s checkpoints so far this year, the news sites report.

More: Aerolineas Argentinas flight leaves 15 injured after experiencing severe turbulence

More: Biologists work to prevent bird, plane collisions at St. Louis airport

Aviation theme park opens at Japan's Chubu Centrair Airport

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com