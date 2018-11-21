Homeless people on Los Angeles' Skid Row were allegedly offered cash and cigarettes in exchange for false and forged signatures on voter registration forms and ballot petitions, Los Angeles County prosecutors said in a Tuesday release.

Nine people face felony charges stemming from the "large-scale voter fraud scheme," which took place during the 2016 and 2018 elections, prosecutors allege.

The charged individuals solicited hundreds of fraudulent signatures, "offering homeless people $1 and/or cigarettes for their participation," the release says.

State officials do not believe that such scams are widespread in California and local officials believe that forged signatures would have been identified by staff, The Los Angeles Times reports. No homeless people have been charged, according to the newspaper.

Hiring signature collectors is legal and the going rate can be as high as $6 per signature for ballot initiatives, the Times reports. However, collectors may not legally pay people for their participation.

Prosecutors have filed voter fraud charges, in addition to charges of circulating a petition with false names and the use of false names on a petition.

Three defendants — Kirkland Kauzava Washington, Harold Bennett and Louis Thomas Wise — each face eight counts and up to six years and four months in state prison, if convicted, the newspaper reported.

The LAPD and the Los Angeles FBI field office continue to investigate the case, according to a release.

Contributing: Associated Press

