Kelly Tyko, TCPalm via USA TODAY NETWORK

Macy's Black Friday sale kicks off Thanksgiving and features three days of doorbuster deals.

The retailer posted a 40-page preview of its Black Friday circular early Monday with deals on clothes, small kitchen appliances, bedding, toys and more.

Although the online specials will be available Thanksgiving through Saturday, some deals are only available in-store and at the highest discount during select hours, including 12 items that are free after mail-in rebates.

The in-store sale starts 5 p.m. Thanksgiving, the same time as the last two years, and continues through 2 a.m. Friday. Stores will reopen four hours later at 6 a.m. and while locations will be open all-day through 10 p.m., the doorbuster pricing is only through 1 p.m.

On Saturday, the doorbusters will be available from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Last month, Macy's confirmed its full-line department stores would open on the holiday "to serve our customers who choose to begin their holiday shopping on Thanksgiving Day."

Macy's officials said in a statement that employees were surveyed to find out their preferences "so that we can staff Thanksgiving with colleagues who opt-in for shifts." Employees who work any Thanksgiving shift will get overtime pay.

Store hours can vary by location. Because of state laws, stores in Maine, Massachusetts and Rhode Island will remain closed Thanksgiving and could have different hours Friday.

Here are some of the sale items from the Macy's Black Friday ad:

In-store only, 12 items will be free after mail-in rebates. Ten of the items are on sale for $10 each before the rebate during doorbuster hours, including: select tote bags, Gold Toe Slippers, glassware sets, Mohawk bath rug, young men’s graphic tees, Mickey or Minnie plush toy, cultured freshwater studs, Bella 1.5-quart slow cooker, thermal Henley and Lauren Ralph Lauren Logo pillow. For $15, get a 3.3-ounce Giorgio Glam perfume spray, a $72 value and for $20, get a fashion watch, regularly $40. Each rebate item is limit one except for the pillow, which is limit two per household.

Apple Watch Series 3, $199 to $329 depending on model, a $80 savings

Several small kitchen appliances for $7.99 after $12 mail-in rebate include a Bella Waffle Maker, Black & Decker 10-Speed Blender and Bella 5-quart Programmable Slow Cooker. Select pans will be $7.99 after a $12 mail-in rebate.

Pyrex 22-piece storage set for $17.99 after $10 rebate

Bella air fryer or pressure cooker for $39.99, regularly $99.99 to $119.99

Corningware 10-piece set for $17.99 after $10 rebate.

$29.99 queen or king sheet sets, 950-thread count, regularly $170 to $190. Other bedding also marked down up to 70 percent off.

$19.99 down alternative comforter, any size, regularly $60 to $80.

50 percent off FAO Schwarz toys

Coupons: Take $10 off $25 or more or $20 off $50 on select clothing and home items. These won't work on doorbusters.

