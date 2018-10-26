British police arrested a 45-year-old man and accused him of attempting to steal the Magna Carta from a cathedral.

According to Wiltshire Police, alarms went off at Salisbury Cathedral in England after someone using a hammer attempted to smash the glass box protecting the 803-year-old document.

Police say a man matching the description from witnesses was arrested on suspicion of attempted theft, possession of an offensive weapon and criminal damage.

No one was injured, and the Magna Carta was not damaged, police said.

Images from Wiltshire Police show the glass case with several holes where the hammer struck. Salisbury Cathedral said the Magna Carta exhibition will remain closed until further notice.

The Magna Carta is a document created in 1215, establishing that everyone is subject to the law, including kings. The document at Salisbury Cathedral is one of four surviving originals, with others located at Lincoln Cathedral and the British Library in London.

