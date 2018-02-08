A whitetail doe seen in October 2017 around Elmira, New York.

ST. CLAIR, Mich. — A 30-year-old St. Clair man was seriously injured after a deer jumped through the windshield of the van in which he was traveling, police said Thursday.

The van was westbound at about 5:45 p.m. ET Wednesday on Fred Moore Highway in St. Clair, Police Chief Tim Raker said. The city of almost 5,500 residents is about 45 miles northeast of Detroit.

"The doe just jumped in the air," he said. "She ended up in the back seat."

Deer are most active at dawn and dusk. Sunset in St. Clair is late, about 8:50 p.m. Wednesday, because it is on the western edge of the eastern time zone.

The driver suffered minor injuries from broken glass. The names of both the passenger and the driver were not released.

"Fluke accident," Raker said, because the deer hit the van.

More than 1.5 million deer-vehicle collisions occur each year, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. About 150 occupants of those vehicles die and tens of thousands are injured.

