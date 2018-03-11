U.S. Senate candidates Martha McSally and Kyrsten Sinema are both scheduled to be at the Arizona State-Utah game on Saturday, putting themselves in front of tens of thousands of viewers during a high-profile sporting event just three days before the election.

McSally, a two-term congresswoman who represents a Tucson-based district, is scheduled to sing the National Anthem.

Sinema, a three-term congresswoman representing a Phoenix-area district, is set to take part in the pregame coin toss.

The candidates are locked in a dead heat to replace the outgoing U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake, R.-Ariz., who is not running fore re-election.

ASU hosts Utah, with kickoff announced for 1 p.m.

The national anthem is usually conducted by the ASU marching band. McSally has previously sung the anthem, including before a Suns game January and an Arizona Wildcats basketball game in February.

Saturday is also ASU's Homecoming, with the annual parade starting at 9 a.m. on University Drive between Myrtle and McAllister avenues.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com