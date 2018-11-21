Millions of termite mounds believed to be nearly 4,000 years old were discovered in a remote Brazilian forest, according to researchers.

There are about 200 million of them spanning across an area the size of Great Britain in Northeast Brazil, scientists estimate in research published in the journal Current Biology. Some of the cone-shaped mounds are as tall as 10 feet and as wide as 30 feet.

A single termite species is responsible for the massive network of tunnels that excavated enough soil to build 4,000 great pyramids of Giza, Stephen Martin of the University of Salford in the U.K. said in a statement. Some of the mounds are still actively used by termites.

"This is apparently the world's most extensive bioengineering effort by a single insect species," Roy Funch of Universidade Estadual de Feira de Santana in Brazil said.

While some reports say the mounds can be viewed from space, Funch told USA TODAY that's an overstatement. They can, however, be easily viewed on open source satellite images, including Google Earth.

An aerial photo taken by a drone shows large termite mounds spread across a remote Brazilian forest. Researchers say some are nearly 4,000 years old.

