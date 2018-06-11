Want a quick check of America's pulse on Election Day? Check out the meme "Me Voting in 2016 versus Me Voting in 2018."
The meme has gained buzz on Twitter, with users posting the message alongside two images. The images feature the same character, only the 2016 image is more fresh-faced and happy, while the 2018 version looks exhausted.
According to Know Your Meme, a website tracking the history of internet memes, the earliest example of "me voting in 2016" tweets published last year, in response to a tweet about European badgers.
The trend pick up over the last few days as Americans prepared to vote in Tuesday's midterm elections.
Many people have used the meme to represent the two years between the 2016 election, during which Donald Trump was elected president, and Tuesday's vote.
Other users have posted the meme to point out nothing really has changed between Tuesday's vote and the election two years ago.
