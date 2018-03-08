Nine astronauts were chosen Friday to journey on SpaceX and Boeing spacecrafts, becoming the first crews to launch from U.S. soil since 2011.
The men and women chosen are all present or former officers in either the U.S. Air Force, Marines or Navy and will be the first to fly commercial spaceships: SpaceX's Crew Dragon or Boeing's CST-100 Starliner.
SpaceX plans to fly a two-person crew, Robert Behnken and Doug Hurley, in April in a Crew Dragon atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center. Boeing aims to launch a CST-100 Starliner capsule on an Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in mid-2019, carrying a three-person crew: Eric Boe, Chris Ferguson and Nicole Mann.
► Aug. 3: NASA names first astronauts to fly SpaceX, Boeing ships from Florida
► July 18: NASA plots a return to the moon within a decade
► May 24: Will streamlined space rules add thrust to commerce, maintain safety?
The remaining astronauts announced Friday are Josh Cassada, Victor Glover, Mike Hopkins and Sunita Williams.
Here are short biographies on each of them:
Robert 'Bob' Behnken, 48
- Will be SpaceX Crew Dragon test crew member
- Born in Creve Coeur, Missouri
- Is a U.S. Air Force colonel
- Was chief of the Astronaut Office, the highest leadership role
- Has a bachelor's physics and mechanical Engineering from Washington University and a master's and doctorate in mechanical engineering from California Institute of Technology
- Enjoys mountain biking, skiing, and backpacking
Eric Boe, 53
- Will be part of Boeing Starliner test crew
- Born in Miami
- Is a U.S. Air Force colonel and member of the Texas Wing of the Civil Air Patrol
- Has a bachelor's in astronautical engineering from the U.S. Air Force Academy, and a master's in electrical engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology
- Enjoys outdoor sports, reading, scuba diving, and skiing
Josh Cassada, 45
- Will be a part of the Boeing Starliner first mission
- Grew up in White Bear Lake, Minnesota
- Is a U.S. Navy commander and test pilot with more than 3,500 flight hours
- Will be taking his first trip to space
- Has a bachelor's in physics from Albion College and a master's and doctorate in physics with a specialty in high-energy particle physics from the University of Rochester
Chris Ferguson, 56
- Will be a part of the Boeing Starliner test crew
- Born in Philadelphia
- Is Boeing’s director of Starliner Crew and Mission Systems
- Retired from the Navy as a captain and pilot; also a former shuttle astronaut
- Has a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering from Drexel University and a masters of science in aeronautical engineering from the Naval Postgraduate School
- Enjoys golf, woodworking, running; and played drums for Max Q, a rock and roll band
Victor Glover, 42
- Will be a part of the SpaceX Crew Dragon first mission
- Is from Pomona, California
- Is a U.S. Navy commander and test pilot with almost 3,000 hours flying
- Has made 400 carrier landings and has flown 24 combat missions
- Has a bachelor's in general engineering from California Polytechnic State University and a master's in flight test engineering from Air University as well as a master's systems engineering from Naval Postgraduate School and a master's of military operational art and science from Air University
Michael Hopkins, 49
- Will be a part of the SpaceX Crew Dragon first mission
- Born in Lebanon, Missouri
- Is a U.S. Air Force colonel and flight test engineer
- Has spent 166 days on the International Space Station for expeditions 37 and 38 and conducted two spacewalks
- Has a bachelor's in aerospace engineering from the University of Illinois and a master's in aerospace engineering from Stanford University
Douglas Hurley, 51
- Will be a part of the SpaceX Crew Dragon test crew
- From Apalachin, New York
- is a U.S. Marine Corps colonel
- Piloted the final space shuttle mission, Atlantis' STS-135, as well as Endeavor's STS-127
- Has a bachelor's in civil engineering from Tulane University
Nicole Aunapu Mann, 41
- Will be part of the Boeing Starliner test crew
- From Penngrove, California
- Is a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Marine Corps and F/A-18 test pilot with more than 2,500 flight hours
- Will be taking her first trip to space
- Has a bachelor's in mechanical engineering and a master's in mechanical engineering with a specialty in fluid mechanics
Sunita Williams, 52
- Will be a part of the Boeing Starliner first mission
- Is from Needham, Massachusetts
- Is a U.S. Navy captain and test pilot
- Has spent 322 days aboard the International Space Station for expeditions 14 and 15 and expeditions 32 and 33 and performed seven spacewalks
- Has a bachelor's physical science from the U.S. Naval Academy and a Master of Science in Engineering Management from Florida Institute of Technology
Source: NASA
From left, Victor Glover, Mike Hopkins, Bob Behnken, Doug Hurley, Nicole Mann, Chris Ferguson, Eric Boe, Josh Cassada and Suni Williams will be the first NASA astronauts to fly on commercial U.S. spacecraft. (Photo: NASA)
.