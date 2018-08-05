Considering the dress code of the 2018 Met Gala was "Sunday best," celebrating a Catholicism-themed exhibit, Monday night's celebrity-packed red carpet could've gone wrong in a million ways.
Yet, for all the sacrilegious naked dresses or culturally inappropriate couture that the event's A-list attendees could've worn to the event, the majority of this year's Met Gala looks hit the mark, making for a revelatory night of saintly fashion.
From Lena Waithe's instantly-iconic LGBTQ flag cape to the many angels, popes and renaissance artworks that walked the carpet, these were the best fashions of the 2018 Met Gala.
Rihanna
Rih has always been a Met Gala show-stopper, and considering Anna Wintour tapped her as one of the celebrity hosts of this year's event, her look was bound to be a success. And it was, with the singer opting for a Margiela-designed papal crown and cape.
Pope Rihanna: Superstar channels His Holiness for Catholic-themed Met gala
Lena Waithe
With a suit and cape by Carolina Herrera, Waithe re-imagined the night's theme as a way to celebrate a community that hasn't historically been recognized by the church, a fashion choice both cheekily transgressive and triumphant.
More: Lena Waithe's LGBTQ pride rainbow cape is a must see on the Met Gala red carpet
Priyanka Chopra
Chopra tapped Ralph Lauren, the same designer who created her trench gown for the 2017 gala, for this year's display of sheer elegance, featuring a gold beaded hood requiring over 250 hours of embroidery.
Chadwick Boseman
The Black Panther looked like a different kind of king at the Met Gala, pairing an ornate Versace suit with Christian Louboutin loafers.
Ariana Grande
For her very first Met Gala, Ari chose a Vera Wang gown with imagery from Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel.
Gabrielle Union
Yellow is most certainly Union's color. She stunned in a Prabal Gurung dress, accessorizing with statement-making Tasaki jewels.
Blake Lively
With her custom-made Versace dress and her $2 million of Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, Blake Lively made a night-ending appearance as the final celebrity on the Met Gala carpet, and it was worth the wait.
Donald Glover
Glover continued his hot streak with a sartorially successful appearance at the Met Gala, in a '70s-inspired Gucci suit with the "Eye of Providence" symbol, meant to represent the all-seeing eye of God, embroidered on the back.
Jennifer Lopez
With boyfriend Alex Rodriguez in tow, J-Lo looked reliably incredible in Balmain.
Andrew Garfield
For most men, wearing a tux and red blazer conjures images of a barbershop quartet. But when you're Andrew Garfield, and your blazer is a velvet Tom Ford creation, you don't have that problem.
Solange
After crowdsourcing her Met Gala outfit options from her fans on social media the night before the event, Solange chose a structural Iris Van Herpen creation and a striking halo with a du-rag underneath, a look that few others on the Met Gala carpet could've dreamed of pulling off.
Amal Clooney
Another look that required some finesse to wear correctly was Clooney's navy pants paired with a metallic corset and a flowing floral train by Richard Quinn. One of the celebrity hosts of the night, Clooney opened the night's carpet with her look, one of the bolder fashion choices fans have seen from the star.
Yara Shahidi
The 18-year-old actress is a reliable red carpet style star, and the 2018 Met Gala was no different, with Shahidi looking angelic in head-to-toe Chanel.
SZA
Another angel, this time wearing pink, the singer paired her flowing Atelier Versace gown with two gold tears and an abstract halo.
Michael B. Jordan
From his cross pin to his armband, Jordan's Off-White pinstriped tux had just enough quirks to make it a standout look.
Shaun White
Good on White for not only pulling off his green embroidered Etro jacket, but for pairing it with his Olympic rings.
Kerry Washington
The always-elegant Washington was gilded perfection in a liquid gold Ralph Lauren gown.
Migos
The rappers are steadily turning into Met Gala favorites with their coordinated suits and eye-popping diamonds, courtesy of — as always — Versace.