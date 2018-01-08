Carys Zeta Douglas, the daughter of actors Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas, is stepping into the spotlight and opening up about her famous father.

During an interview with Town & Country, out Wednesday, the young celeb, 15, said her father's age (he's 73, Zeta-Jones is 48) was of particular note to childhood bullies.

“People would be like, ‘Your grandpa’s here to pick you up,' " she told the magazine.

She's also had to deal with tabloid rumors surrounding her father's age and fame.

“There’s this picture of my dad and it’s like, 'Michael Douglas Cancer Again, Dying In a Month,' " she said. "I just started crying. I was like, ‘Why didn’t my parents tell me this?!’ Only it wasn’t true. People just always want a story to tell.”

But growing up, Douglas says, she didn't see her father as a famous actor at all.

"I thought my dad was a pancake maker," she said. "I didn't know he was an actor. Honestly."

