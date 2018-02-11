President Donald Trump in West Virginia.

Kicking off a final weekend of congressional campaigning, President Donald Trump said Friday that Republicans are doing well – but he also acknowledged that Democrats could win control of the U.S. House.

"It could happen ... could happen," Trump told supporters at an airport rally in Huntington, West Virginia, adding that they shouldn't be fearful if the Democrats prevail after Election Day on Tuesday.

"Don't worry about it – I'll just figure it out," Trump said.

Trump expressed more optimism about retaining Republican control of the Senate, as he delivered a stump speech attacking Democrats over taxes, immigration, business regulations, and other issues.

In a nod to the locals, Trump also told West Virginians that the Democrats would shut down their coal mines if they regain power.

"They are anti-coal people," Trump said.

Trump also jousted with predecessor Barack Obama, who hours earlier at a political rally in Miami criticized the president for his rhetorical attacks on migrants, Democrats, and the media.

“In the closing weeks of this election, we have seen repeated attempts to divide us with rhetoric designed to make us angry and make us fearful, designed to exploit our history of racial, ethnic and religious division that pits one against another,” Obama said.

Obama accused Trump of "a political stunt" in ordering troops to the border in response to caravan of Central American migrants who are hundreds of miles from the United States. The 44th president also accused the 45th of threatening freedom of the press with inaccurate attacks on the so-called "fake news."

Responding in West Virginia, Trump accused Obama of lying during his administration about the impact of the Democratic health care plan, negotiating bad trade deals with countries like South Korea, and prosecuting journalists for reporting national security secrets.

"Lie after lie, broken promise after broken promise," Trump said.

Trump also mocked Obama for suggesting "how I should be nicer to the 'fake news' ... no, thank you."

Obama said at his rally that the current president is the untruthful one. Urging voters to forge a Democratic Congress, Obama said: “I’m hopeful that we will cut through the lies, block out the noise and remember who we are called to be."

Trump is stumping for Republicans throughout the country. Between now and Election Day on Tuesday, the president is scheduled to travel to Indiana, Montana, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Ohio, and Missouri.

“It will be a very exciting five days,” Trump told reporters while leaving the White House for West Virginia. "I hear we’re doing very well, but we’ll let you know on Tuesday night. You’ll know before I will I suspect."

