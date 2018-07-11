The pollsters predicted that Democrats would take the House but that Republicans would keep the Senate.

And on those broad contours, they were right. Nate Silver, the statistician behind the site Five Thirty-Eight, called it "a super good night for polling."

And yet pollsters also got some specific races wrong – and they were among the most-polled and important races. They include:

► Most pre-election polls had Florida Democrat Bill Nelson holding on to his Senate seat — by about 2.4 percentage points, according to the Real Clear Politics average. Republican Rick Scott is winning it by 0.2 points in the final, unofficial results.

► Similarly, polls had Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum up by an average of 3.6 points in the race for Florida governor. He lost to the Republican, former Rep. Ron DeSantis, by 0.7 points.

► Indiana Sen. Joe Donnelly had a slight lead in the polls over his challenger, Republican businessman Mike Braun. On Election Day, Braun won the seat decisively, by 7.8 points.

► The most recent polls had Democrat Rich Cordray becoming Ohio's next governor by a 3- to 6-point margin. Ohio's Republican attorney general, Mike DeWine, won by 4.3 points.

So what did pollsters do wrong?

In many cases, maybe nothing.

Some of those polls were within the margin of error, but still got the result wrong in razor-tight races. And since pollsters generally use a confidence interval of 95 percent, one out of 20 polls will be a statistical outlier – that is, outside the margin of error – just by chance.

Polls also might have missed late shifts in the electorate, such as higher-than-expected turnout. At least 47.5 percent of eligible voters turned out this year, according to Michael McDonald of the American Elections Project. That was the highest percentage for a midterm since 1966.

"These polls are not magic," said Christopher Wlezien, a political scientist at the University of Texas at Austin. "They’re built on a lot of assumptions."

Wlezien has studied more than 30,000 election polls from 1942 through 2017, and matched them to the final results. His conclusion: On average, polling is not getting any worse – and it's probably getting better with each cycle.

Modern polling does have its challenges. Cell phones and caller ID have made it more difficult for pollsters to reach voters.

"But it’s not like these pollsters haven't adapted, or tried to adapt," Wlezien said. "And one of the things I think is their ability to take data and weight it. So even though they might not have a representative sample, they can adjust it. And that introduces error, but it also compensates for error."

Trump's blitz of late campaigning in states he won in 2016 – often after the final polls were in – might have moved the needle in key races.

But veteran Republican strategist Frank Luntz says there's also something else going on: "Polling in the era of Donald Trump is a nightmare."

Trump has motivated less-likely conservative voters in a way more traditional Republican candidates have not. And they're harder to poll.

One explanation could be a variation on the "shy Tory" effect, in which British conservatives were more reluctant than Labour Party voters in 1994 to tell pollsters their true intentions – resulting in a surprise victory for Prime Minister John Major's government.

"It’s not shyness. It’s defiance," said Republican strategist Frank Luntz. "There is a segment of the Trump voter who refuses to cooperate because they see it as selling out to the establishment."

