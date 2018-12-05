Meghan Davidson was nine-months pregnant when she was struck by lightning on June 29 while walking near her home in the Whispering Palms neighborhood in Fort Myers. Her husband Matthew rushed to the hospital as Davidson gave birth to a boy, Owen, who died nearly two weeks later. The couple, pictured in Whispering Palms on Thursday are expecting another baby later this year.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Motherhood agrees with Meghan Davidson this Mother's Day.

The fit, dark-haired mother of two, cradled her 19-week-large baby bump while sitting at her neighborhood pool on a recent balmy night and spoke with a satisfied smile about the coming birth of Ozzy, her fourth child with husband Matthew and their third son.

"Excited? Oh, man, was I," she said in response to finding out she was pregnant. "We didn't know if we could."

The uncertainty was well placed.

It's been nearly a year since the Davidsons were days away from celebrating the birth of their third child, a son they'd already named Owen.

At 4:30 in the afternoon on June 29, while Meghan was walking along the sidewalk outside her parent's home in Fort Myers, the couple's life took a tragic turn.

Meghan Davidson, left, with her husband Matthew and children Brea, 3, and Otto, 2, and with their newborn son, Owen. Meghan Davidson was struck by lightning on June 29, 2017, four days before she was to give birth to Owen. Both mother and son were hospitalized after the strike. Owen died July 12, a week after his birth by an emergency C-section.

A bolt of lightning found the then 26-year-old. The strike stopped her heart and that of her unborn son.

The ensuing trauma included a collapsed lung, bruised heart and burns for Meghan and an emergency C-section to deliver Owen. It set off several weeks of uncertainty for both mother and son.

Owen did not survive; he was pronounced dead July 12.

"I don't have much memory," Davidson said of the feeling when thousands of volts of electricity zapped her. "I don't remember much, only the last two to three days (she was in the hospital)."

The couple, after months of recovery and reflection, decided to try again to grow their family and are expecting to welcome son Ozzy into the world in early October.

They speak without hesitation and with great conviction and comfort that a higher power guided them during the aftermath of Owen's death.

"We both 100% believe in Heaven," Matthew Davidson, 29, said. "We have a strong faith in God and Him being with us throughout the whole situation."

Regular churchgoers, the couple said they received counseling from friends, family and church members after the strike.

"They were here nonstop. There was a couple who stayed with Owen," Matthew said, so he could look in on his wife, in a medical coma to facilitate her recovery, and check on their other children, Brea, 3, and Otto, 2, with Meghan's parents. "We just had a really good core of believers. It definitely made the whole situation easier."

Their faith in each other and in God is what kept them going.

"Even when it doesn't make sense, you stay firm in your faith," Matthew said. "Our relationship with God is closer and is the foundation of our marriage."

While Owen fought for his life, Dad held him, touched him, and stayed with him in the neonatal intensive care unit until Meghan recovered enough to visit and hold her son.

"After I got discharged a week later ... I went over there as fast as possible so I could meet him," she said. "I had very high hopes that everything would be OK."

Owen never opened his eyes. The couple decided to remove him from life support after two weeks.

The tragedy has not changed their relationship, the couple said.

"We've always been close," Meghan said. "It didn't bring us closer and it didn't push us apart."

Still, Davidson said it took her a little bit to realize she was not the only one hurting.

"It took me awhile to process that," she said, "that (Matthew) went through it, too."

Her husband acknowledged that much has happened in the past year.

"I lost a child, I almost lost my wife, I stepped away from work," he said. "Life is hard and everyone has a story."

And though his faith is strong, Davidson said he still has questions on the whys and hows of what happened.

"Life goes on," he said. "No one stops."

And now, Ozzy looms.

"I was so excited and relieved and thankful," Meghan said. "I didn't think 100% I could get pregnant again. That's why I was so excited."

Despite the lightning strike, Meghan said she isn't considered a high-risk pregnancy. Because Owen was born via C-section, she said, Ozzy will be, too.

It has been a chore, Matthew said, to keep her corralled. She was so eager to get back to activity that she had to be slowed down.

"She started to lift weights while she was in pain," he said.

The pregnancy shows well in Meghan's face, her posture and her demeanor. She is a woman at peace with herself and her family.

"As a mother, I'd give my life for my child," she said. "If I had a choice it would have been 'take me instead.' "

But the bottom line for her is the here and now.

"I'm happy to be here," Meghan said. "I'm ecstatic to be in the moments with Brea, Otto and Matt."

The children were a bit too young to really understand what happened.

Something that caused her a bit of grief at the time was her then 14-month-old son's reaction to her several week's absence in the hospital.

"He didn't want to have anything to do with me," Meghan lamented. "I thought, I just lost my son and now I've lost my other son."

But Otto came around, it just took a little bit of time, she said.

As for celebrating Mother's Day today, Meghan said they would be going out to eat with the in-laws and Matthew just laughed.

"I'll see what the kids have planned," he said.

