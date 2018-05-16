SAN FRANCISCO — Apple is considering putting a campus for 20,000 employees in Northern Virginia, according to a published report.

The move puts Apple in competition with fellow technology giant Amazon which is also exploring putting down roots in the area.

Apple is seeking 4 million square feet of office space, economic development officials and real estate executives told The Washington Post.

Apple, on the verge of being the first $1 trillion market capitalization company, constantly looks to expand its business and product and service lines.

State officials have proposed several locations for the campus which is about half as large as what Amazon is planning for its second headquarters.

The locations include office buildings and development sites in Crystal City, privately owned Loudoun County land near the Center for Innovative Technology and the Scotts Run development in Tysons.

Another contender is North Carolina's Research Triangle region, close to Duke University where Apple CEO Tim Cook and other Apple executives went to school. That's according to the Triangle Business Journal which reported the news Wednesday.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and state Commerce Secretary Tony Copeland met with Cook on May 11, according to the report. Cook was in town to give a commencement speech at Duke University on May 13.

Unlike Amazon, Apple has not made its search public. Cook said in a recent interview that Apple was not engaged in a "beauty contest kind of thing."

Apple could not be immediately reached for comment.

For years West Coast tech giants — Facebook, Google, Apple, Microsoft — kept their distance from Washington. Since the 2016 election, they've increased lobbying and policy operations to deal with a Republican-controlled Congress and the Trump administration, whose policies tend to run counter to the tech industry's stances on immigration and other key issues.

Amazon is nearing the end of a search for its second headquarters. Twenty cities are fighting to land 50,000 jobs and $5 billion in investment. Amazon is whittling away at the finalist list. The Texas Tribune says it eliminated Arlington, Texas as a contender two weeks ago.

