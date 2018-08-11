House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi speaks during an election watch party at the Hyatt Regency on November 6, 2018, in Washington, DC. Today millions of Americans headed to the polls to vote in the midterm elections that will decide what party will control the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate.
Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi officially announced her bid for Speaker of the House Wednesday evening, starting what could become an uphill battle for the career lawmaker.

Pelosi said she sent letters to members of the House both asking for their vote and sharing her plans for the next two years. 

"My vision for the next two years is to restore the House to the role it should have as a strong and independent voice for the American people, and maximize the ability and the creativity of our entire Caucus," she wrote to members. " In that spirit, I am writing to respectfully request your support for Speaker, and do so with confidence and humility. Thank you for your consideration."

While Pelosi is experienced, having held the role for about four years under the Obama administration, the possibility of her holding the role again was a divisive issue for midterm candidates across the nation, many vowing to vote against her. 

More than two dozen Democratic candidates ran on such a pledge – casting doubt about Pelosi’s ability to recapture the speaker’s gavel. In TV ads, social media posts, and media interviews, candidates from Virginia to California called for her ouster.

Pelosi is likely to win first-round voting later this month to become leader, when she needs half of House Democrats to support her. But becoming speaker requires a majority of the full House, 218 votes, and her slim majority — now at 222 — leaves her little cushion.

In her letter to both returning and newly-elected House members, she highlighted defending protections for those with pre-existing conditions, raising the minimum wage and cleaning up the corruption in Washington. 

"We must show on the first day of the 116th Congress that we are prepared to get the job done for the American people," Pelosi wrote. "Our opening day rule must assert a new Congress of transparency, bipartisanship and unity."

After the results poured in Tuesday evening, showing Democrats would have control of the House, Pelosi vowed to work with Democrats but promised transparency.

In her letter, she echoed her comments, saying, "as we debate our differences, we must work to unite, not divide our country further."

Earlier Wednesday, President Donald Trump voiced his support for her, even offering for Republican votes to help her get to the House Speaker position. 

"In all fairness, Nancy Pelosi deserves to be chosen Speaker of the House by the Democrats," the president wrote on Twitter. "If they give her a hard time, perhaps we will add some Republican votes. She has earned this great honor!"

