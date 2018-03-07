50th anniversary of the National Trails System
01 / 22
Explore a remnant of the legendary American West. The Pony Express National Historic Trail is the route where men on horseback carried mail across the country from 1860-1861. The horse-and-rider system became the country’s most direct and practical means of east-west communications before the telegraph. Today, you can auto-tour the route visiting interpretive sites and museums, or hit the trail by foot, bike or horseback.
02 / 22
Perhaps the most famous trail on our list, the Appalachian National Scenic Trail is a 2,180-mile-long footpath that stretches from central Maine to northern Georgia. The trail traverses the scenic, wooded, pastoral, wild and culturally resonant lands of the Appalachian Mountains. It’s great for a short day hike or thru-hiking the entire length -- either way you’ll enjoy some spectacular scenery.
03 / 22
The Oregon National Historic Trail relates the struggles, sacrifices and triumphs of the half a million pioneers who migrated along the trail between 1840 and 1869. Today, the Oregon Trail continues to beckon to the adventurous, and modern highways connect the trail traces, structures, graves and markers left on the landscape to remind us that the trail lives on.
04 / 22
Skis or sled-dogs? The Iditarod National Historic Trail is the only winter trail in the National Trails System. The trail offers a rich diversity of climate, terrain, scenery, wildlife, recreation and resources in an environment largely unchanged since the days of the stampeders. Nowhere in the National Trails System is there such an extensive landscape, so demanding of durability and skill during the winter travel season.
05 / 22
Crossing Arizona’s rugged mountains and the Grand Canyon, the Arizona National Scenic Trail is an 820-mile trail that winds from Mexico to Utah. While primitive, the trail offers something for everyone -- from remote and challenging wilderness to easily accessible passages near local communities. This trail is a premier recreation destination for hikers, equestrians, mountain bicyclists, cross-country skiers, snowshoers and joggers.
06 / 22
On their famous expedition, Lewis and Clark passed through Idaho’s Lemhi Range, marvelling at the quick landscape transitions and gorgeous scenery. The area is still well-known for its colorful wildflower displays. Modern day explorers can follow in the expedition’s footsteps on the Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail and experience the same awe without the 19th century hardship.
07 / 22
From the Rocky Mountains to the Pacific Ocean, the Pacific Northwest Trail is a unique hiking experience, offering a variety of back-country scenery and outdoor adventures. The 1,200-mile trail runs from the Continental Divide to the Pacific Ocean and meanders through areas rich in Native American and pioneer history.
08 / 22
Walk in the footsteps of the Civil Rights Movement. The Selma to Montgomery National Historic Trail commemorates the events, people and route of the 1965 Voting Rights March in Alabama. The series of marches from Selma to Montgomery brought the conflicts of the voting rights movement into homes across the country and focused attention on how segregated policies continued to divide society.
09 / 22
The Ala Kahakai National Historic Trail is a 175-mile trail network that traverses hundreds of ancient Hawaiian settlement sites, fishing shrines, near-shore reefs, sea turtle habitats and other hidden treasures of Hawaii. Ala Kahakai means “trail by the shoreline” in the Hawaiian language, and the trail indeed hugs the island coastline until ending at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.
10 / 22
The California National Historic Trail follows a mid-19th century highway across 10 states including Idaho, Wyoming, Nevada, Utah and California. Travelers took numerous routes to create the best course to the lures of gold and farmland in California. This trail commemorates the pathway that brought the country closer together and offers auto touring and educational programs to present-day gold seekers and explorers.
11 / 22
From 1838-1839, more than 16,000 Cherokee were forcibly removed from their homes in the southern Appalachian Mountains to stockades and internment camps. They were then forced to walk hundreds of miles to reservations in present-day Oklahoma. The Trail of Tears National Historic Trail was designated to preserve the story, the routes and support the associated sites that commemorate the Cherokees' tragic migration.
12 / 22
The Continental Divide National Scenic Trail, the “King of Trails,” navigates dramatically diverse ecosystems through mountain meadows, granite peaks and high-desert surroundings. The trail crosses from the Rocky Mountains to Mexico for 3,100 miles.
13 / 22
The El Camino Real de Tierra Adentro National Historic Trail recognizes the primary 16th through 19th century route between the colonial Spanish capital of Mexico City and the Spanish provincial capitals in what are present day New Mexico and Texas. Today, the cultural corridor created along the Camino Real reflects the heritage and riches of Native America, the Old World and the modern societies of the United States and Mexico.
14 / 22
The Florida National Scenic Trail stretches from the northwest edge to southern tip of Florida and crosses some of the most beautiful, unique landscapes in the country. Along the way, you can hike, swim, paddle or fish as you enjoy the lush scenery and spectacular wildlife.
15 / 22
Established in 1980, the North Country National Scenic Trail links scenic and cultural areas across seven states from New York to North Dakota, allowing visitors to experience a variety of northern landscapes. Once completed, the North Country Trail will be the longest continuous hiking trail in the United States.
16 / 22
Volunteers build a new section of the Ice Age National Scenic Trail in Wisconsin. According to the Partnership for the National Trails System, volunteers contributed more than a million hours to the National Scenic and Historic Trails in 2017.
17 / 22
Juan Bautista de Anza National Historic Trail commemorates Spanish Commander Anza’s route taken on the expedition to bring colonists to the San Francisco Bay area in 1775-1776. Today, one can experience diverse deserts, mountains and coastal areas, and learn about the role of American Indian and Spanish cultures in the settlement of Arizona and California.
18 / 22
From 1846 to 1869, over 70,000 Mormons traveled the Mormon Pioneer National Historic Trail to escape religious persecution. The trail extends from Illinois to Utah and passes by historic landmarks, such as Scotts Bluff National Monument and the Ancient Bluff Ruins. Along the scenic journey, take advantage of available auto-touring, interpretive sites, horseback trails and museums.
19 / 22
The Natchez Trace National Scenic Trail consists of five separate trails totaling over 60 miles in Mississippi. On foot or horseback, you can experience wetlands, swamps, Spanish moss, hardwood forests and more as you follow in the steps of those who walked hundreds, and even thousands of years before you.
20 / 22
The Nez Perce National Historic Trail commemorates the flight of the Nez Perce Indians from their homeland in the Pacific Northwest to Canada to escape capture by the U.S. military. Using an indirect escape route as dictated by terrain and strategy, the Nez Perce passed through four states and traveled over 1,170 miles from Oregon to Montana.
21 / 22
The Old Spanish National Historic Trail opened a land route across 19th century Mexico between the Tierra Adentro (modern day New Mexico) and California’s burgeoning settlements. The trail offers rich cultural history and no shortage of outdoor activities with numerous hiking trails, wayside exhibits, historic landmarks and the beautiful red-rock canyons.
22 / 22
The Pacific Crest National Scenic Trail is a popular pathway through some of the most outstanding scenic terrain in the United States. Beginning in southern California, the trail travels a total distance of 2,650 miles through California, Oregon and Washington until reaching the Canadian border. Thousands of hikers and equestrians enjoy this national treasure each year.
636662212702800905-Continental-Divide.-Photo-by-Bob-Wick.-Bureau-of-Land-Management-.jpg
The Continental Divide National Scenic Trail, the “King of Trails,” navigates dramatically diverse ecosystems through mountain meadows, granite peaks and high-desert surroundings. The trail crosses from the Rocky Mountains to Mexico for 3,100 miles.
Bob Wick, Bureau of Land Management

The National Trails System covers everything from scenic walks to historic sites, and everything in between. Begun in 1968 by the National Trails System Act, the NTS protects such historic trails as the Trail of Tears, the Oregon Trail, the Pony Express Trail, and more, including more recent history like the Selma to Montgomery National Historic Trail. But it's not just history that's managed by the NTS: The Appalachian Trail, Natchez Trace Trail and the Continental Divide Trail are all protected as well. 

To celebrate the act's 50th anniversary, the U.S. Department of the Interior has put together a gallery of just some of the National Trails System's most famous trails. Scroll through the photos above, then take a look below for another special 50th birthday, the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act: 

America's Wild and Scenic rivers
01 / 21
In 1968, 200 miles of the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway in Minnesota and Wisconsin was established as one of the original eight rivers under the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act. Whether you choose to canoe and camp amid the northwoods, or boat and fish surrounded by wooded bluffs and historic towns, the St. Croix is worth the trip.
02 / 21
Also one of the original 1968 Wild and Scenic Rivers, the Clearwater includes the Selway and Lochsa Rivers. With an average gradient drop of 31 feet/mile, Lochsa is the Nez Perce Indian word for “rough water.” Dividing the mountain-locked grandeur of north-central Idaho, the Lochsa roughly parallels Highway 12 and Lolo Trail, the historic route of the Lewis and Clark Expedition and part of the National Trail System, which is also celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.
03 / 21
Due to its deep, clear pools and riffles flowing amid boulders and horizontal columnar basalt rosettes, Oregon’s Molalla River is perfect for tubing, swimming, wading, sunbathing and fishing. Although it is an Oregon State Scenic Waterway, the Molalla River is not currently protected. It is, however, eligible to become a Wild and Scenic River through Congressional bills that recognize its outstanding recreational values.
04 / 21
The famous Giant Gap run of the even more famous North Fork of the American River Wild and Scenic River is one of the most challenging runs in northern California. Cliffs tower 2,000 feet above clear green streams, smashing a path through rapids choked with boulders. Heaps of mine tailings and an old cabin ruin border the course of this roller coaster ride through historic Mother Lode. While the awe-inspiring river canyon is best known for its thrilling whitewater, challenging hiking trails, excellent fishing, abundant wildlife and dramatic scenery contribute to its popularity and significance in the National Wild and Scenic Rivers System.
05 / 21
Protected in 1968, the Middle Fork of the Feather River was one of the first nationally designated Wild and Scenic Rivers. The river runs from it headwaters near Beckwourth, Calif., to Lake Oroville. Like many protected rivers, the adjacent lands range from primitive - lush brush and waterfalls - to highly developed - manicured golf courses and residential areas.
06 / 21
The Crooked Wild and Scenic River is noted for its ruggedly beautiful scenery, outstanding whitewater boating and a renowned sport fishery for steelhead, brown trout and native rainbow trout. Located in central Oregon, it offers excellent hiking opportunities with spectacular geologic formations and waterfalls. A paved portion of the 43-mile long Crooked River Back Country Byway winds its way through the river canyon.
07 / 21
Take a trip to gold country in Alaska. Canoeists along the Fortymile Wild and Scenic River can see modern prospectors working the river gravels, as well as remnants of several large historic dredges, as they float through thick stands of black spruce and tussocks that grow above the permafrost. It never truly gets dark here in summer, making more time for fun and exploring. The long days melt into a pink dusk that slowly transitions into a lengthy dawn. This is the longest river in the system with the main stem and tributaries stretching for almost 400 miles.
08 / 21
Canoeists can float from several days to weeks and follow in the footsteps of famous explorers Lewis and Clark as they traverse the geological folds and faults of “Breaks” country at Montana’s Upper Missouri Wild and Scenic River. The roadless canyon boasts broad vistas where fishermen are likely to catch goldeye, drum, sauger, walleye, northern pike, channel catfish, carp, smallmouth buffalo and paddlefish. Floaters might even spot some of the many elk and mule deer that inhabit the area, or they can scan the cliffs to get a glimpse of Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep.
09 / 21
The Delta Wild and Scenic River watershed in Alaska includes 150,000 acres of land, 160 miles of streams and 21 lakes, providing excellent habitat for over 100 species of migrating birds and waterfowl as well as grayling, whitefish, lake trout, burbot, and longnose suckers. Much of the watershed is surrounded by arctic tundra with grasses and sedges making it a popular place for berry picking and for migrating caribou. Recreationists who visit during the fall, winter and spring will often witness subsistence hunting and gathering activities.
10 / 21
Located in central Oregon, the Deschutes Wild and Scenic River is a playground for outdoor recreation with ruggedly beautiful scenery for hiking, biking and whitewater rafting, and is a renowned sport fishery for steelhead, brown trout and native rainbow trout. It’s the perfect place to #FindYourWay to adventure!
11 / 21
In a state where water is scarce, the magnitude and constant water flow of Arizona’s Fossil Creek Wild and Scenic River is rare. Its waters are supersaturated with calcium carbonate from artesian springs, giving it a blue-green color that attracts swimmers to its translucent pools. It has been described as the most diverse riparian area in Arizona and is one of the state’s few streams with only native fish.
12 / 21
A prime early-season whitewater destination, Oregon’s Owyhee Wild and Scenic River provides outstanding recreation opportunities, including rafting, drift boating, kayaking, stand-up-paddleboarding, hiking, photography, wildlife viewing, fishing, hunting and camping. Reddish-brown canyon walls sharply contrasted by the colorful, eroded chalky cliffs, reach up to 1,000 feet above sagebrush, grass-covered and talus slopes that form the river's edge. Cliffs occasionally drop hundreds of feet directly into the river.
13 / 21
New Hampshire’s Lamprey Wild and Scenic River has the largest quantity of anadromous fish in the Great Bay watershed. Local communities are vital to the management of this “partnership” river - a unique category of designated rivers managed through long-term partnerships between government and citizen stakeholders. Also rich in history, the area boomed through commercial and industrial growth centered around the use of falls on the river for saw and grist mills. Now it’s a great place to swim, canoe and fish in summer or ice-fish in winter.
14 / 21
The John Day Wild and Scenic River is the longest undammed river in Oregon. Located in the eastern part of the state, the section from Service Creek to Tumwater Falls flows through a number of colorful canyons, broad valleys and breathtaking terrain. It offers year-round recreation opportunities - from whitewater boating and camping to fishing and hunting, with snowmobiling and skiing in the winter.
15 / 21
Perhaps the epitome of a prairie river, Nebraska’s Niobrara Wild and Scenic River is known as a biological crossroads. Although passing primarily through private land, it also flows through the Fort Niobrara National Wildlife Refuge and the largest single holding of The Nature Conservancy where bison have been reintroduced. The upper portion provides excellent canoeing, kayaking, and inner tube or tanking float trips.
16 / 21
Flowing through a deep gorge, wooded bluffs and rolling farmlands, the Little Miami Wild and Scenic River is located between Dayton and Cincinnati, Ohio, placing it within an hour's drive of over three million people. Public access to the river is readily available through many state and county parks, and canoe liveries paddle most of the river.
17 / 21
In subtropical Florida, the Wekiva Wild and Scenic River supports diverse plant and animal life, including the needle palm, shield fern, gopher tortoise, Florida Black Bear and American Alligator. Paddlers and fishermen can enjoy hour- or day-long trips on this river’s tranquil stretches.
18 / 21
Originally dating back to 1844, the Frenchtown Bridge on the Lower Delaware Wild and Scenic River is part of a historic river corridor that contains buildings used during Washington's famous crossing and Native American and colonial era archaeological sites and mills. The river is an important component of the Atlantic Flyway, one of four major waterfowl routes in North America.
19 / 21
Over the course of 13 million years, the Virgin Wild and Scenic River, designated in 2009, carved through the red sandstones of Zion National Park in Utah. This natural erosion created "The Narrows," one of the premiere hiking adventures - a permitted 16 mile in-water trek - in the United States. As the heat of the day yields to the cool of the desert night, hikers in and along the river corridor may see diverse wildlife including desert bighorn sheep, ringtail cats and Mexican spotted owls.
20 / 21
Kayakers and other advanced paddlers seek the challenging whitewater of the Bruneau Wild and Scenic River, which flows between the steep multi-colored cliffs of a deep, wild, and remote desert canyon. The Bruneau Wild and Scenic River runs through the Bruneau-Jarbidge Wilderness and, along with nearby protected rivers in southwestern Idaho, contains the largest concentration of sheer-walled rhyolite/basalt canyons in the western United States.
21 / 21
One of the original rivers designated in 1968, the popular Rogue Wild and Scenic River is nationally recognized for its high-quality whitewater boating and salmon fishing. It is home to chinook salmon, coho salmon, steelhead, cutthroat trout and green sturgeon, which travel upstream for more than 200 miles from Gold Beach, Ore., where the Rogue River enters the Pacific Ocean, to spawn in their natal streams.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com