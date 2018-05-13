NBC has renewed The Blacklist for a 22-episode sixth season.

The network confirmed the news about one of its two remaining unsettled series: The other, Timeless, is still a tossup. Both were top picks in USA TODAY's Save Our Shows poll.

James Spader stars as "Red" Reddington, who assists an FBI agent (Megan Boone) to track most-wanted criminals.

Get the status of all your favorite network series here.

Save Our Shows 2018: Which network series are 'on the bubble'? Last year, fans banded together and voted to try and save NBC's Timeless. The result? A Save Our Shows win helped secure a renewal for the show. So which series could get a reprieve this season? Here's are our nominees for this year. 01 / 31 Last year, fans banded together and voted to try and save NBC's Timeless. The result? A Save Our Shows win helped secure a renewal for the show. So which series could get a reprieve this season? Here's are our nominees for this year. 01 / 31

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com