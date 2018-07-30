LONDON —There will be no pallbearers at the funeral Monday of a British woman who was poisoned with a Soviet-developed nerve agent Novichok, the priest who will be conducting the service said.

The Reverend Philip Bromiley said the funeral directors took advice from public health officials on safety measures to prevent anyone else from being poisoned ahead of Dawn Sturgess' cremation.

Sturgess, a 44-year-old mother-of-three, died July 7 — a week after she and her partner Charlie Rowley, 45, were found unconscious in the town of Amesbury in southern England. Authorities say they were also poisoned with Novichok.

Bromiley said Rowley, who was discharged from the hospital July 20, would be at the funeral.

More: Police identify Russian suspects in UK nerve agent attack, report says

Related: British woman dies after exposure to Russian nerve agent Novichok

"The message I received is that there are certain measures in place to make sure the service will be as safe as possible," he said, according to the BBC

"The service will be a celebration of Dawn's life, giving thanks for the really loving and giving person she was," he said. "The theme will be peace — peace for her family, for her friends and the city of Salisbury and the surrounding towns and villages affected by the chaotic last few months."

Sturgess and Rowley were poisoned with the same nerve agent that left former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in critical condition 10 miles away in Salisbuy on March 4. Britain blames Russia for the poisoning incidents, but Russia denies any responsibility. The Skripals have been discharged from the hospital.

Rowley told British broadcaster ITV that the chemical — an oily substance — was contained in a perfume bottle that he found and gave to Sturgess, who sprayed it on her wrists before soon falling ill.

British police believe they have identified several Russian suspects behind the poisonings, local media reported earlier this month.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com