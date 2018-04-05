Tony Kim was detained at the Pyongyang airport in April 2017 as he was set to depart the country. He subsequently was accused of "hostile acts." Kim had spent a month teaching accounting at Pyongyang University of Science and Technology and most recently had been living in North Korea with his wife, still believed to be there. He supposedly had been volunteering at an orphanage. The university is funded largely by evangelical Christians from the United States and China

North Korea released three American detainees Wednesday, the communist country's latest gesture of goodwill toward the United States in advance of an unprecedented summit between leaders Kim Jong Un and President Trump.

Trump announced their release on Twitter. He said a time and date for the two leaders' summit has been set, and that he will announce both "within three days." The meeting will not be on the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea, Trump told reporters Wednesday.

"I am pleased to inform you that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in the air and on his way back from North Korea with the 3 wonderful gentlemen that everyone is looking so forward to meeting," he said. "They seem to be in good health. Also, good meeting with Kim Jong Un. Date & Place set."

The three men — Kim Hak-Song, also known as Jin Xue Song; Tony Kim, also known as Kim Sang-Duk; and Kim Dong-Chul — were seized between 2015 and 2017, and accused of anti-state offenses. All traveled to the isolated nation to help its 25 million citizens. All were sentenced to years in North Korea's brutal camps.

The plane carrying Pompeo and the three Americans landed at Yokota base in Japan.

"They seem to be in good health," Pompeo told reporters after landing, adding that doctors were checking them as he spoke. "They all walked up the stairs themselves, with their own power, so good enough to do that."

President Trump is planning to welcome them when they arrive at Andrews Air Force Base near Washington, between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. Thursday, Pompeo said.

Tony Kim's family issued a statement on Twitter thanking Trump, God and everyone who helped secure his release.

"We ... want to thank the President for engaging directly with N. Korea. Mostly, we thank God for Tony’s safe return," they said. They also called for prayers for “the people of North Korea and for the release of all who are still being held."

The White House released a statement, thanking the North Korean leader for his decision to release the hostages. "President Trump appreciates leader Kim Jong Un’s action to release these American citizens, and views this as a positive gesture of goodwill, the statement said. "The three Americans appear to be in good condition and were all able to walk on the plane without assistance."

South Korean President Moon Jae-in also welcomed the move, spokesman Yoon Young-chan said. “North Korea's decision will be very positive for the successful hosting of the North American summit,” he said in a statement.

Moon also asked Kim during their April 27 meeting to release six South Koreans detained in the North. “I hope that our detainees will be repatriated as soon as possible in order to further spread the reconciliation between the two Koreas and the spring of peace that has started on the Korean Peninsula,” Yoon said.

The release of the Americans came while Pompeo was meeting with senior leaders in North Korea about the agenda for the upcoming meeting between Trump and Kim.

"We’re hoping to nail some of those down to say — to put in place a framework for a successful summit between the two presidents," Pompeo told reporters before the meeting.

Who are the three American citizens?

Kim Hak-Song was accused of "hostile acts" in May 2017. He had been doing agricultural development work at the research farm of Pyongyang University of Science and Technology and was living in Pyongyang.

Kim is an ethnic Korean born in China. He studied in California and became a U.S. citizen in the 2000s but never forgot his roots. "He was a very diligent, hardworking man determined to help people in North Korea," his friend David Kim told CNN.

Tony Kim was detained at the Pyongyang airport in April 2017 as he was set to depart the country. He subsequently was accused of "hostile acts."

Kim had spent a month teaching accounting at Pyongyang University of Science and Technology and most recently had been living in North Korea with his wife, still believed to be there. He supposedly had been volunteering at an orphanage. The university is funded largely by evangelical Christians from the United States and China.

Kim Dong-Chul of Fairfax, Va., was arrested in October 2015 and sentenced to 10 years of hard labor in April 2016 on charges of spying and other offenses.

A month before his trial, he supposedly apologized for trying to steal military secrets for South Koreans. He had been living in Rason, North Korea, in a special economic zone where he ran a trading and hotel services company.

What's the latest on the Kim-Trump summit?

Trump on Wednesday repeated his claim Friday that a time and place for the historic meeting with Kim has been set, but again did not provide details. The two leaders are expected to discuss the North's illicit nuclear weapons program, which Trump has said Kim should eliminate.

Pompeo said he would also stress to the North Koreans that the U.S. will not agree to provide economic relief to North Korea, which is under some of the strictest international sanctions in the world, before it achieves that goal.

"We’re not going to relieve sanctions until such time as we achieved our objectives," Pompeo said. "We are not going to do this in small increments, where the world is essentially coerced into relieving economic pressure. That won’t lead to the outcome that I know Kim Jong-un wants and I know President Trump is demanding."