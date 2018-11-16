SEOUL – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the successful testing of a “newly developed ultramodern tactical weapon,” state media reported Friday.

KCNA News said that Kim supervised the high-tech weapon test at the country’s Academy of Defense Science. No details on the type of weapon were given.

The report said that Kim expressed “great satisfaction” at the test’s success and said that it was “a striking demonstration of the validity of the Party policy of prioritizing defense science and technology.”  

The weapons test, the first one to be publicly announced since last year, comes as negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang over the communist nation’s nuclear weapons program are at an impasse.

North Korea had agreed to suspend nuclear and missile tests as part of its ongoing diplomatic efforts with South Korea and the U.S. The Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Security revealed this week, however, that the North has at least 13 secret operating bases where the regime is continuing work on its ballistic missile program.

Pyongyang has also heated up its rhetoric recently, expressing anger over continuing economic sanctions and ongoing joint military exercises in South Korea.

Earlier this month, North Korea’s foreign ministry warned it could return to its “pyongjin” policy of simultaneous nuclear weapons and economic development if sanctions aren’t lifted.

North Korea has been seeking a phased process of sanctions relief for concessions in dismantling its nuclear arsenal. Pyongyang also wants a peace declaration to formally end the Korean War, which took place between 1950-1953 and was halted with an armistice.

However, the U.S. has maintained that complete denuclearization must take place before those conditions can be met.

Pyongyang also criticized the resumption of small-scale military drills by U.S. and South Korean marine earlier this month, calling for a halt to “all hostile acts.”

Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump signed a vaguely worded agreement in June at their historic summit in Singapore that promised to work toward a “complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula,” but details remain scarce on how to achieve that goal. North Korea has made concessions, such as dismantling a nuclear test site, that critics say remain token gestures at best.

