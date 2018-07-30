It's Monday, OP fam. With August (and hopefully August vacations) nigh, we're going to get right to it.

Did you say...Bigfoot erotica?

If you awoke this morning to find yourself confused over why "Bigfoot erotica" was trending, you are not alone.

So what's the deal? Democrat Leslie Cockburn – longtime journalist and congressional candidate (and mother of actress Olivia Wilde) – called out her GOP opponent, Denver Riggleman, for posting what she called "Bigfoot erotica" on his Instagram account. The images featured sketches of Bigfoot with "censored" bars over parts of his lower half.

Cockburn explained that she found the images disturbing and wanted voters to decide for themselves what the images meant.

What does Riggleman, a military vet and craft distillery owner, have to say? he says it's all much ado about nothing. The images are related to a book he wrote entitled "The Mating Habits of Bigfoot." He described it as a parody anthropological study.

Cockburn and Riggleman are facing off to represent Virginia's 5th congressional district. You might recall the district being in the news as of late because its current congressman, Tom Garrett, dropped his re-election bid, citing problems with alcohol.

Trump's up for negotiating with Iran

From our friends at the Short List: The 2015 Iran nuclear deal was a "waste of paper," President Donald Trump said Monday, and he's ready to talk about a new one. Refresher: Trump pulled out of the Iran deal in May, even though it was signed by the U.S. and five other world powers and required Tehran to curb its nuclear program in exchange for reduced sanctions.

The problem: The deal did not fully eliminate Iran’s ability to enrich uranium; the prohibitions expire after 15 years; and the agreement does little to curb Iran’s influence in sectarian conflicts in the region. Supporters said the deal was the best option to slow Iran’s path to a nuclear weapon. Fast forward to last week: Trump and Iran's leader sent angry tweets threatening war and consequences.

Monday: Trump said he would "meet with Iran if they wanted to meet; I don’t know if they’re ready." Trump made the offer to Iran while defending other high-profile meetings he has held, including this month's much-criticized with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

