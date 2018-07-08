John Schnatter's decision to sue the company he founded will be a huge distraction to Papa John's board and senior management. The negative publicity will drive away more customers.

LOUISVILLE — Papa John's reported Tuesday afternoon that its North American sales have dropped slightly more than 6 percent during the second quarter and more than 10 percent during July as a result of the fallout from "recent negative publicity" following company founder John Schnatter's use of a racial slur and the resulting crisis.

Chief executive Steve Ritchie said in a statement that “earlier this year, we began implementing key changes in how we operate and market our products to refocus on quality and better connect with customers ... while results have been challenged by recent events, we are committed to these strategic priorities and continue to believe that they will lead to enhanced performance."

The disclosures are being watched by investors and the restaurant industry because it's the first disclosure of financials since a Forbes report in early July alleging that founder John Schnatter used a racial slur during a media training this spring.

Schnatter was forced out a chairman of the company's board of directors and had his founder's agreement canceled. He was also removed from the company's headquarters in eastern Metro Louisville. Pro sports teams and the University of Louisville, where he'd served a trustee and had donated millions for naming rights to a free enterprise center and the football stadium, have distanced themselves from Schnatter and the brand.

Despite unconfirmed reports of big hits on profits at the world's third largest pizza delivery chain, Tuesday's sales and revenue figures won't reflect cost of the fallout entirely. The company lowered it projected earnings per share from a range of $1.30 to $1.80 "as a result of negative sales trends."

The company has embarked on an external audit, which Ritchie said in the statement.

Papa John's said in a summary that "the recent negative publicity surrounding the company’s brand negatively impacted July sales in North America. Our North America comparable sales for the July period decreased approximately 0.5 percent. At this time, the company cannot predict how long and the extent to which the negative customer sentiment will continue to impact future sales. In addition, the company expects to incur significant costs as a result of the recent negative publicity including, but not limited to, the following."

The company warned that it could spend from $30 million to $50 million by the end of the year to revise marketing materials, provide financial assistance to franchisees and launch a new advertising, marketing and promotional activities "to mitigate negative consumer sentiment and negative sales trends, costs associated with a third-party audit of the culture at Papa John’s commissioned by the special committee (of the board of directors)."

