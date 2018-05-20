School shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas In this image taken from video, law enforcement officers respond to a high school near Houston after an active shooter was reported on campus, in Santa Fe, Texas. 01 / 04 In this image taken from video, law enforcement officers respond to a high school near Houston after an active shooter was reported on campus, in Santa Fe, Texas. 01 / 04

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student David Hogg speaks during the March for Our Lives rally on March 24, 2018 in Washington, DC. After 10 people were killed Friday at a high school in Texas, Hogg asked "Can we please not debate this as Democrats and Republicans but discuss this as Americans?"

In the wake of the Santa Fe High School mass shooting that killed eight teenage students and two teachers on Friday, Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg called on his Twitter followers to advocate for gun control during their graduation ceremonies.

With college and high school graduation season in full swing, Hogg invited people to spray paint their graduation caps orange to show "support of common sense gun laws," via a tweet Saturday.

Hogg, 18, said he'd be painting his cap orange for graduation at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 people were killed in February by a gunman armed with an AR-15-style rifle.

"Feel free ... to join if you want," he wrote, using the hashtag #OrangeCaps.

I will be spray painting my cap for graduation orange to show my support of common sense gun laws, feel free me to join if you want. #OrangeCaps — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) May 18, 2018

The thread below Hogg's tweet became a forum to sound off on the best ways to stop school shootings.

Santa Fe was at least the 20th incident in which someone was injured with a firearm on the campus of a U.S. school in 2018.

March for Our Lives Arizona will hold a candlelight vigil for victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting Monday evening at the state Capitol.

Some people said they would join Hogg and paint their caps orange, the official color of the March for Our Lives movement.

"It will draw attention to the madness," wrote a Twitter user with the handle @khoeprich. "It will keep the focus on the cause."

Others were skeptical.

"Sounds like a plan," wrote a Twitter user with the handle @scrimshankpotus. "Orange hats will stop the madness."

Sounds like a plan. Orange hats will stop the madness. — President Pepperpants (@scrimshankpotus) May 18, 2018

It will draw attention to the madness. It will keep the focus on the cause. — Kay Hoeprich (@khoeprich) May 18, 2018

Another Parkland student responds

Parkland mass shooting survivor Emma González‏ mourned Santa Fe victims.

She said the March for Our Lives movement would support the Texas Santa Fe High students who participated in the nationwide walk out of schools in March, calling for gun control to prevent more school shootings.

"You deserve more than Thoughts and Prayers, and after supporting us by walking out we will be there to support you by raising up your voices," she wrote.

Santa Fe High, you didn’t deserve this. You deserve peace all your lives, not just after a tombstone saying that is put over you. You deserve more than Thoughts and Prayers, and after supporting us by walking out we will be there to support you by raising up your voices. — Emma González (@Emma4Change) May 18, 2018

Others chime in with suggestions

One Twitter user suggested using orange ribbons to avoid rules about decorating caps. Another suggested orange neckties as an alternative.

A Twitter user with the handle @pikapower18 said that altering graduation caps is against the rules at our school, "but they didn't say anything about wearing orange ribbons!"

Using the hashtags #OrangeCaps #NeverAgain, @Mike07149190 wrote, "I still need to get an orange necktie."

I would but we can’t alter our caps or we don’t get our diploma, but they didn’t say anything about wearing orange ribbons! — Barbara (@pikapower18) May 18, 2018

I still need to get an orange necktie #OrangeCaps #NeverAgain — Mike (@Mike07149190) May 19, 2018

Hogg's followers say the movement is is gaining traction.

"The momentum is building," wrote @RonnyMcGinley. "It's your time. You will win."

Sooner or later, this will change. The momentum is building. I wish we hadn't lost so many battles and your generation had to take up the fight, but you're getting it done better than we did. It's your time. You will win. — Veronica McGinley (@RonnyMcGinley) May 18, 2018

Other responses

Others people said the push for gun control is futile and people should focus on bullying and drugs.

"Kids are weaker today. They also have no respect for the law and no respect for human life," said a Twitter user with the handle @jpruli12, adding that the real issues aren't guns, but rather "bullying ... and mental health."

"Vegas shooter also used assault weapons," Rulison tweeted. "This kid used a shotgun and a revolver. Should those be banned as well?"

Vegas shooter also used assault weapons. This kid used a shotgun and a revolver. Should those be banned as well? What is your goal? The real issue is bullying, lack of respect, and mental health. — Jamie Rulison (@jpruli12) May 18, 2018

