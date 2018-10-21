Paula Abdul is "Crazy Cool," even when she falls off the stage.
The former "American Idol" judge, 56, was in the middle of her single "The Promise of a New Day" during a concert at the Hard Rock Live in Biloxi, Mississippi, on Saturday when she danced too close to the edge and toppled head-first into the audience.
A video of the fall was caught by a fan and posted online. Fans can be heard shrieking as she drops out of sight.
“She did not seem hurt at the time of the fall and still finished like a champ,” the fan who posted the video, who goes by the YouTube handle Lolli 312, told People. “She stated she was a dancer, and falls and drops – she has gotten used to over the years.”
USA TODAY has reached out to Abdul's representatives for word on whether she was hurt.
