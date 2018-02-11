Cesar Sayoc, the Florida man accused of sending pipe bombs to prominent Democrats and critics of President Donald Trump, faces a bail hearing Friday that will also involve plans to send him to New York for prosecution.

Sayoc, 56, is accused of sending 15 improvised explosive devices by mail to targets in New York and other locations.

FBI officials say the alleged targets included former President Barack Obama, presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, former Vice President Joe Biden, former CIA director John Brennan, Sen. Cory Booker, of New Jersey, Rep. Maxine Water, D-Calif., billionaire philanthropist and donor George Soros, and actor and director Robert De Niro, among others.

None of the bombs exploded, and no one was injured.

Federal prosecutors contend that the evidence against Sayoc is compelling and that he should remain in jail until his trial. He faces almost 50 years in prison if convicted.

Prosecutors alleged that Sayoc's fingerprints and DNA evidence directly link the suspect to the pipe bombs, which he is accused of sending by mail from South Florida.

Sayoc’s defense attorneys called the prosecution’s evidence in a criminal complaint “flimsy stuff.”

Sayoc has mainly lived in a van plastered with stickers hailing President Trump and vilifying the media. He is being held at the federal detention center in downtown Miami.

