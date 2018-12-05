Policemen stand guard in Paris centre after one person was killed and several injured in a knife attack in Paris on May 12, 2018. The assailant was killed by police.

THOMAS SAMSON, AFP/Getty Images

PARIS — At least one person is dead after a man armed with a knife stabbed five people in the city's opera district, according to police.

The four others injured in the attack were hospitalized. Two were in serious condition and two others had minor injuries.

Police said on Twitter they are investigating a knife attack and said the suspect died in the incident. French media reports that police shot and killed him.

A motive was not immediately clear.

Paris has been under higher security in recent years after a string of deadly terror attacks throughout Europe, many of which were claimed by the Islamic State.

In November 2015, the city was targeted by a series of coordinated terror attacks. The deadliest happened at the Bataclan concert hall, where 90 people were shot and killed.

Interior Minister Gerard Collomb denounced the knife attack in a tweet and thanked the police for acting. He said his thoughts were with the victims.

Footage from the scene shows people running from the incident and one person in the middle of a city street, apparently wounded.

Charles Pellegrin, a French journalist, said he was leaving a comedy show in the area when he was told to go back inside because of a "madman with a knife."

1) I came out of a comedy show near Opera in central Paris and was immediately told to go back in because there was a madman with a knife. Once back inside we heard sirens and 2 gun shots. I then spoke to eyewitnesses who told me a man stabbed multilple people at random. pic.twitter.com/xvTmAv0ckb — Charles Pellegrin (@ChPilgrim) May 12, 2018

Then, he said, he heard sirens and what sounded like two loud pops.

Paris' opera district is known for its history and architecture. It's a popular tourist spot in the city, known not only for its shows, but also for shopping and dining.

Paris knife attack:1 dead, several injured A police officer cordons off the area after a knife attack in central Paris on May 12, 2018. The Paris police said the attacker was subdued by officers during the stabbing attack in the 2nd arrondissement or district of the French capital Saturday. 01 / 06 A police officer cordons off the area after a knife attack in central Paris on May 12, 2018. The Paris police said the attacker was subdued by officers during the stabbing attack in the 2nd arrondissement or district of the French capital Saturday. 01 / 06

Hayes reported from McLean, Va.; Bhatti reported from Paris

