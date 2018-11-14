CHICAGO – The black security guard who was shot to death by police outside a suburban Chicago bar this week was given “multiple verbal commands” to drop his weapon before an officer opened fire, Illinois State Police said in preliminary findings.

Jemel Roberson, 26, who was working as an armed guard at Manny's Blue Room Lounge, was pinning down a suspect outside the bar in Robbins, Ill. early Sunday morning when the police officer shot him.

The suspect Roberson apprehended had reportedly fired a weapon inside the bar moments earlier, wounding multiple people and drawing police from surrounding jurisdictions to rush to the establishment.

The officer from neighboring Midlothian who killed Roberson saw a man decked out in “plain black clothing with no markings readily identifying him as a security guard, armed with a gun,” state police Public Integrity Task Force said in the preliminary findings.

“According to witness statements, the Midlothian Officer gave the armed subject multiple verbal commands to drop the gun and get on the ground before ultimately discharging his weapon and striking the subject,” state police said in a statement late Tuesday.

Witnesses have told reporters that onlookers screamed at the officer that Roberson was a security guard.

Gregory Kulis, an attorney representing Roberson’s mother, said Roberson was wearing a hat emblazoned with the word “SECURITY."

“Everybody was screaming out, ‘He was a security guard,’" Witness Adam Harris told WGN-TV. "And they basically saw a black man with a gun and killed him.”

Authorities have not released the name of the officer. The shooting has drawn national outrage, and questions about whether race factored into the officer’s decision to open fire. Roberson was black. The officer is white.

In an initial statement on the incident, Midlothian Police Chief Daniel Delaney referred to Roberson as "a subject with a gun."

He later praised Roberson, and called the shooting a “tragic incident.”

“The Midlothian Police Department is completely saddened by this tragic incident and we give our heartfelt condolences to Jemel, his family and his friends. There are no words that can be expressed as to the sorrow his family is dealing with.”

The preliminary investigation found that the incident started at about 4 a.m. Sunday when the armed suspect entered the lounge and opened fire, striking multiple people.

Preliminary reports indicate officers arrived on scene as the incident was ongoing, the state police task force said.

The suspect who opened fire suffered non-life threatening wounds and remains hospitalized, police said. He has not been charged.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting inside the bar.

Illinois State Police Sgt. Jacqueline Cepeda said there is no timeline for completing the investigation of the police shooting. She declined to say whether the officer was wearing a body camera or if the incident was captured by any other video surveillance.

Cepeda said the task force will present its findings to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office prosecution bureau, which will determine whether the shooting was legally justified or if charges against the officer are merited.

State Police have asked any witnesses who saw the officer shoot Roberson or have knowledge about what happened inside the bar to come forward.

Beatrice Roberson, the security guard's mother, has filed a federal lawsuit against Midlothian and the officer – identified only as John Doe – seeking more than $1 million in damages.

She called the officer’s action “unprovoked” and an “excessive and unreasonable” use of force.

Roberson suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Robbins is a predominantly black community of about 5,500 residents south of Chicago. Mayor Tyrone Ward expressed anguish about the incident Tuesday evening.

Ward declined to weigh in on the Midlothian officer’s decision to shoot. But he wondered if the situation would have ended differently if a Robbins officer had encountered Roberson first.

"I wish it had been one of our (officers) who came across the situation," Ward said. "They may have been more familiar with security (at the bar). That's my honest opinion."

