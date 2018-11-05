Police in northern Los Angeles County responded Friday to reports of "possible shooting" at a high school and an elementary school in the city of Palmdale.

The Los Angeles county sheriff's office said the units were responding to a "possible shooting" at the high school around 7 a.m.local time.

Within minutes, police were also sent to Palmdale's Manzanita elementary school.

It was not immediately clear whether any shooting actually occurred,although the Los Angeles county fire department dispatched paramedics to the high school after a reports of a person with a gunshot wound, KNBC-TV reports..

Police units said they were searching for a male with a rifle who was reportedly hunkering down in the brush near the school's baseball field.

