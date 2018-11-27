Authorities were responding Tuesday to a possible active shooter incident at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Montgomery County Police officer Rick Goodale said police were called to the scene Tuesday just after 2:20 p.m.

Many on Twitter posted about the ongoing situation. Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger, a Democrat who represents Maryland's 2nd district, said he was at the hospital and was told about the possible shooting.

"I am currently at Walter Reed Medical in Bethesda where we've been told there is an active shooter," Ruppersberger wrote on Twitter. "I am currently safe in a conference room w/ approx 40 others."

The hospital's campus, about 10 miles north of Washington, was reportedly placed on lockdown due to the reports.

No injuries or gunshots have yet been reported or confirmed.

Contributing: The Associated Press

NSA Naval Support: Initial report of shots was from Building 19 in the basement. That area is cleared. Now working to clear other buildings. #WalterReed is on lockdown. No one in, no one out until the campus is cleared. So far NO INDICATION of a shooter. @WTOP — Megan Cloherty (@ClohertyWTOP) November 27, 2018

