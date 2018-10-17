President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he would cut the federal budget with the help of his Cabinet.

"We're going to ask every Cabinet secretary to cut 5 percent for next year," Trump told reporters prior to a Cabinet meeting at the White House.

Trump's ask comes as the Treasury Department reports that the federal budget deficit rose this year to $779 billion. That amounts to a 17 percent increase over the previous year, and is the highest deficit in six years.

The president was likely referring to cuts for his fiscal 2020 budget proposal, which is due to Congress early next year.

Still, while the president can ask his Cabinet secretaries to cut their budget proposals, the federal budget is ultimately approved by Congress. Lawmakers are free to draw up their own spending plans for federal agencies and the rest of the government.

The president does have the leverage of his veto. After approving the $1.3 trillion budget plan Congress sent him in March, Trump threatened he will “never sign another bill like this again.”

Three-quarters of the federal government already has been funded through the end of September 2019. The remaining agencies, which include the Departments of Agriculture, Justice, Transportation and Homeland Security, are operating at current levels through Dec. 7. Congress will try avoid a partial shutdown and pass a budget for those agencies before the end of the year.

Trump has previously called for deep, double-digit percentage reductions for some federal departments that were rejected by Congress. His first proposed budget last year included the complete elimination of 62 agencies, which lawmakers ignored.

More: The national debt and the federal deficit are skyrocketing. How it affects you

But the president has also come under fire on two fronts recently: Conservatives have grown increasingly restive about budget deficits, an issue that has received far less attention from Republicans lately than it did during the Obama administration.

Trump has also blamed Democrats in Congress for seeking increased spending on domestic programs in exchange for Trump’s desire to build up the military. Unwilling to threaten a shutdown before the midterm election, Trump has indicated in recent weeks that he felt compelled to go along with spending bills to secure his desired increases for the Pentagon.

Earlier Wednesday, during an interview with Fox Business Network, Trump said cutting the budget is "not as tough as you think, and frankly there’s a lot of fat in there."

He attributed a recent spike in federal spending to the needs of the military.

"You know we’re doing a lot of things, a lot of great things," he said. "But now I’m going to also do some cutting of the budget."

This year's deficit could have been higher, Treasury said, but the timing of certain payments was shifted.

Earlier this week, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin suggested that the rising deficit was the "dire consequences of irresponsible and unnecessary spending.”

But a report from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, released earlier this month, said tax cuts Congress approved last year partially led to the deficit jump.

Contributing: Michael Collins, Maureen Groppe, Donovan Slack, William Theobald, Bart Jansen

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com