WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump has stepped up his presence on the campaign trail ahead of next month's election, taking his freewheeling stump speech on the road to help Republicans keep their majorities in Congress.

Trump will campaign in Montana, Arizona, Nevada and Texas in coming days, and is expected to schedule several more rallies next week.

But the president continues to inflate the record, even in cases where the record already works to his advantage. From the economy to immigration, the president trots out applause lines that have been repeatedly debunked by fact checkers.

Here’s a look at five misstatements Trump can’t seem to ditch from his stump speech.

Best economy in history

"We have the best numbers in history on employment and unemployment and median income and many other things ... We have more people working now than ever before." – Lebanon, Ohio; Oct. 12

The state of the U.S. economy is strong – with an unemployment rate of 3.7 percent – and that alone will help Republicans as they head into the midterms.

But to describe the economic picture as historic overstates things. The unemployment picture in the U.S. last month is in roughly the same spot as it was in 1969, when it held below 3.7 percent for 10 months of the year.

Retail sales are at record numbers. We’ve got the economy going better than anyone ever dreamt - and you haven’t seen anything yet! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2017

Trump is correct that the stock market is surging, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average posting nearly a dozen record closes this year. The markets are up significantly over pre-2017 levels, even with this month's selloffs.

But his assertion that "more people are working than ever before" misses a key piece of context.

"More people are working because there are more people," said Michael Bordo, a professor of economics at Rutgers. "Other labor force indicators are good but not great by historical standards."

Started the wall

“We started building the wall, and we've made progress ... A border wall, which is moving faster than anybody would believe ...” – Lexington, Kentucky; Oct. 13

Congress approved $1.6 billion for border security funding in March but the law specifically said the money could be used only for previously approved border barrier designs, such as fencing. New fencing has gone up along some portions of the border, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and the agency built some prototypes of Trump’s wall.

Before his inauguration, Trump specifically rejected the idea of a fence.

"It's not a fence," Trump said during his first press conference as president-elect in early 2017. "It's a wall."

Trump is moving the goalposts by claiming work is already underway, and by using a new term to describe the fencing: "Bollard wall."

Rep. Jim Jordan, an Ohio Republican and founder of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, acknowledged as much when lawmakers approved the latest spending package in March.

"The one thing we don’t fund is the one issue we all campaigned on – a border security wall – and that is not in the legislation," Jordan told Fox News at the time.

Trump signed a similar funding measure late last month that also did not include wall funding. The administration hopes to secure funding for the wall after the election.

Democrats support crime

“The Democrats are the party of crime. That's what's happening. They are the party of crime ... Democrats want to abolish America's borders and allow drugs and gangs to pour into our country unabated.” Erie, Pennsylvania; Oct. 10

Trump has bludgeoned Democrats for months over a proposal from some liberal members of the party to eliminate Immigration and Customs Enforcement, part of the Department of Homeland Security. Democratic leaders oppose the idea, and it stands little chance of passing even if Democrats take control of the House in the midterms.

House Republicans threatened in July to bring to the floor a Democratic bill to eradicate the immigration enforcement agency – a move that would have forced Democrats to answer for the idea. Instead, Democrats said they would vote against the bill and Republicans dropped the plan.

Most Democrats have supported more funding for border security.

Dating back to his 2016 campaign, Trump has conflated immigration and crime. Although gangs like MS-13 have committed gruesome crimes, their activity has been isolated to a handful of places and the vast majority of crime in the United States is committed by U.S. citizens.

NATO spending

"We protect most of those countries. European Union, NATO. We protect most ... The numbers are horrific. But I've gotten $44 billion last year, more paid into NATO by other countries." – Council Bluffs, Iowa; Oct. 9

This claim was first raised by Trump at the end of the NATO summit in July. Even as the president was flying to the next stop of his overseas tour hours after that summit ended, European leaders denied committing to a bigger investment.

It is possible Trump's relentless focus on the issue nudged some countries to speed up their spending, but the White House has never clarified whether any of that money is in addition to commitments European governments had already made.

NATO members had already promised to spend 2 percent of their GDP by 2024. Some countries reaffirmed their original commitment. Lithuanian officials said in 2017 that they intend to exceed the 2 percent goal, which was as much a response to Russia as it was to Trump.

Many NATO countries have agreed to step up payments considerably, as they should. Money is beginning to pour in- NATO will be much stronger. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2017

“I think he gets credit for amping up their spending but he offended them in the process with his bully approach,” said Robert Litan, a nonresident senior fellow at the Brookings Institution who has studied the issue. “Moreover he doesn’t seem to appreciate that NATO is also for our benefit. We don’t want the Russians dominating Western Europe.”

Steel plants

"U.S. Steel is opening and expanding seven different plants and spending a tremendous – billions of dollars doing it. And what does it mean for you? Jobs, jobs, very simple." Erie, Pennsylvania; Oct. 10

Trump has faced criticism from within the Republican Party this year for imposing tariffs on steel and aluminum, including on the European Union and other allies. Though unpopular in some quarters, the tariffs appear to be having some impact on the industry.

U.S. Steel Corp. CEO David Burritt credited the tariffs with allowing the company to make a $750 million investment in its plant in Gary, Indiana. The company announced this year it would restart two blast furnaces at an Illinois plant near St. Louis.

But Trump's claim that U.S. Steel is opening or revitalizing seven plants isn't supported by the evidence.

U.S. Steel would be required to report those projects to investors, and no additional projects are mentioned in the company's second-quarter filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Indiana officials, meanwhile, have said that U.S. Steel did not commit to hiring new employees as part of its investment in Gary.

"None of this is expansion," said Charles Bradford, a steel industry analyst. "What they call it is restoration."

Bradford said Trump may be on more solid ground if he spoke about the industry generally, rather than a single company. Nucor Corp. announced this spring it would build a plant in Florida and said last month it would expand capacity at a plant in Kentucky.

Neither U.S. Steel nor the White House responded to requests for more information.

