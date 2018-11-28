WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump on Wednesday morning continued to rail against General Motors' announced closures and layoffs, using them to again threaten tariffs on imported autos and auto parts.

In tweets Wednesday, Trump mentioned the so-called chicken tax – a 25 percent tariff placed on imported light-duty trucks in the U.S. initially created in response to other countries' taxes on imported chicken from the U.S. – as "The reason that the small truck business in the U.S. is such a go-to favorite."

"If we did that with cars coming in, many more cars would be built here," Trump tweeted.

Trump has been threatening for much of his presidency to tax imported autos and auto parts, saying it would save and create manufacturing jobs in the U.S. His administration is in the midst of a review of whether such a move could be made under national security grounds.

But many carmakers are dead-set against such a move, saying it would increase the costs of production and set in motion a trade war that could hurt their businesses. In September, other Republicans on the Senate Finance Committee criticized the proposal as well, citing estimates they could result in a $73-billion tax increase on consumers and put hundreds of thousands of jobs at risk.

Trump argued again Wednesday, however, that tariffs may be the incentive needed for GM to keep U.S. plants open in the wake of an announcement Monday that it would shed some 14,000 jobs nationwide and close assembly plants in Michigan, Maryland and Ohio.

If tariffs were put in place, he said, "G.M. would not be closing (those) plants. Get smart Congress. Also, the countries that send us cars have taken advantage of the U.S. for decades."

He ended with a threat, noting that regardless of congressional action, "The President has great power on this issue — Because of the G.M. event, it is being studied now!"

As president, Trump could order tariffs to be increased under his present authority. But that authority — which was granted by Congress — could be challenged by votes in the U.S. House and Senate. Meanwhile, there have already been reports that Trump could look to add tariffs on autos as early as next week, following this weekend's G20 talks in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Trump has sharply criticized GM following Monday's announcement, first saying he was "not happy" and had spoken directly to CEO Mary Barra about it and then, on Tuesday, threatening to cut subsidies for the company — which appeared especially aimed at one it and other automakers rely on to sell electric vehicles.

It was far from clear that Trump could do much to stop that benefit as well without having Congress change the law, and U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Michigan, said such a move would be "the exact opposite of what we should be doing right now. This is a time when we should be supporting the new jobs being created for our talented auto workers, not doubling down on policies that will hurt them.”

Tuesday afternoon, GM put out a statement saying, "We appreciate the actions this administration has taken on behalf of industry to improve the overall competitiveness of U.S. manufacturing" and said it remains "committed to maintaining a strong manufacturing presence in the U.S."

It did not directly address the president's remarks, however. Barra said Monday the moves were being made to reposition the company at a time of downturn in auto sales overall.

Meanwhile, it's also worth noting that when it comes to popular smaller trucks, not all are made solely in the U.S. now. While Ford's F-150 is the most popular vehicle and GM actually has larger market share for trucks than anyone, the most popular midsize truck is the Toyota Tacoma, which is assembled in Texas and Mexico.

Competition is heating up in the segment and production will increase. GM and Ford build their midsize trucks in the United States, and Fiat Chrysler plans a Jeep truck to be built in Toledo.

