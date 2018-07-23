FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Michael Cohen leaves federal court in New York. NBC News corrected a story Thursday that said federal investigators had placed a wiretap on the phone lines of President Trump's attorney, Michael Cohen, saying it subsequently learned that the feds were only monitoring the source of calls and weren't listening in. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) ORG XMIT: NYET421

WASHINGTON – Federal prosecutors received a dozen audio recordings seized in April from President Donald Trump's former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, according to a court filing made public Monday.

The recordings were taken during raids on Cohen's offices, home and hotel room. Special master Barbara Jones has been reviewing the material to determine which items are privileged and which can be made available to prosecutors. In a court filing Monday, Jones said she made the tapes available after claims to shield them were withdrawn.

Lanny Davis, an attorney for Cohen, posted on Twitter that Trump and his legal team had waived the privilege claim.

Though the content of the recordings is not known, the disclosure of their existence comes days after news that Cohen secretly recorded his conversations with Trump. A person familiar with the matter confirmed to USA TODAY that in one of those conversations Trump discussed payments to a former Playboy model, Karen McDougal, who claimed to have had an affair with Trump. The person has reviewed the transcript of the conversation but is not authorized to comment publicly.

Latest news @MichaelCohen212 tapes of conversations are being released by @realDonaldTrump & his legal team who own and waived the privilege. Will @RudyGiuliani call these tapes “exculpatory” again? As I noted before, the tapes will speak for themselves – spin can’t change facts. — Lanny Davis (@LannyDavis) July 23, 2018

Federal prosecutors have been investigating whether Cohen's actions, including a payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels, violated campaign-finance laws as part of a wide-ranging corruption probe into the longtime Trump fixer.

Trump has denied the affairs.

Trump has repeatedly lashed out at the seizure of Cohen's documents. Asked Monday how the president felt when he found out Cohen taped a conversation with him, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Trump "maintains that he's done nothing wrong" and referred questions to his outside attorneys.

