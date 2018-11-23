After 15 days of a runaway inferno, the raging Camp Fire that has killed 84 people and destroyed more than 13,000 homes in Northern California was 95 per cent contained Saturday, with rain helping extinguish remaining hot spots and smoldering blazes.

Cal Fire, which tracks the state's wildfires, said all containment lines "continued to hold" late Thursday and that tactical patrols in the area are responding to calls around the fire area. The blaze is no longer threatening any structures, fire officials say.

The National Weather Service forecasts rain over the next few days in the lower elevations of Northern California, which should help bring the blaze to an end by Nov. 30. But forecasters also warn of that heavy rain on dry, burn scars could create flash flooding and debris slides.

With the fire threat receding, teams in hard-hit populated areas focused on the search for additional victims, particularly in Paradise, population 27,000. The retirement community suffered the bulk of the deaths when the swift-moving fire, which broke out Nov. 8, swept through the town with little advance warning.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office says more than 560 names remain on the missing list, but authorities emphasize that many of them may be safe and unaware they have been reported missing.

Since it erupted two weeks ago, the Camp Fire has blackened 239 square miles northeast of Sacramento, or an area more than twice the size of Detroit.



