It’s Election Day, and we wanted to better understand what motivated Americans to head to the polls. Some were trying to make their voices heard. Others said because it's their civic duty. There were also some usual voters who decided to sit this election out.

Kristen Leach votes with her six-month-old daughter, Nora, on election day in Atlanta.

David Goldman, AP

Here's what some of our social media followers — on Reddit, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter had to say. We also have responses from some of our politics Facebook group members.

REDDIT

INSTAGRAM

@the_s_s_guillot: for my LGBTQ teen’s future.. for our today.. and just for plain decency.

@mirlo89: Voting due to sheer peer pressure. We'll see if there's any actual change to go with it.

@1121hopes: 🍃I am voting today against hate speech🍃I took it very seriously this time🍃

@realmotaz: Our government character needs to be changed, #dem 🐴

@ielyag: I vote in every election but this one is crucial because we are at a crossroads as a country. Will we choose to care for each other again? Will we choose to take care of each other and our planet again? Will we choose to get along with each other and the rest of the world again regardless of our differences? Will we choose to go high when others go low? I voted with my heart this time. And now I’m holding my breath and hoping.

FACEBOOK

Kim Christian: I'm voting to change the present path this country is on. I'm voting to protect the future for children, women, people of color and a return to normalcy.

Bryan Jackson: I'm voting because it's not just about electing candidates... it's about returning America to honesty and decency.

Lorraine Havrilla Brock: I vote because women, not too long ago, fought for my right to do so. I vote because I believe it makes a difference. I'm voting this time because I think the current party in power is leading us in the wrong direction; I hope to help send a message.

Theresa Cubbin: I’m voting because I believe innocent before proven guilty. I believe in the right to bear arms. I believe in legal immigration! I believe in keeping my hard earned dollars. And to chose my own health insurance. And finally because it’s my right to vote as a citizen of the USA!

Euan Henry: I'm voting to keep the economy going in a great direction, my hope is that this economy will help to empower minorities by this rising tide raising all of our ships.

Celia Staples: I voted to end the insanity of the last two years. To get a checks and balance system back. End the discrimination that has been encouraged by this administration. To protect health care, protect women rights, sensible gun laws, our environment, keep our immigrants safe and if possible end the tax breaks for corporations and get our debt under control.

TWITTER

I'm voting because I want to do my part...my part to restore democracy, civility and tolerance of others. — 𝕯𝖔𝖌𝖒𝖆𝕱𝖗𝖊𝖊 (@DogmaFree71) November 6, 2018

I'm voting because that is how I was raised...

for my father who worked 2 jobs & was active in his Steel Union..

for my mother who became a USCitizen &instilled the power we have at the ballot box &

for my son, his climate, his world his safety his dreams our values & for Hope — ~justMe..StaCiaP.~ 🇺🇸🗽✌️ (@BostonGreen9) November 6, 2018

I am looking for continued economic growth and the ability for the Trump presidency to continue with his goals. Do not want stalemates in Congress. — Sam Morris (@sammymo55) November 6, 2018

I'm an Independent and I've voted in every election since 1984, but I was especially motivated today to go vote for Democrats because we must obstruct this out of control administration. — Shelby Shoup's Chocolate Milk (@SpectacularTime) November 6, 2018

As a woman, I’ve always voted to honor those suffragettes who were beat and force fed in their quest to get the vote. They gave their all for my right 🇺🇸 — R.H. (@Maia5973) November 6, 2018

Because I’d rather participate then sit back and watch and feel helpless. — Sheri Madsen (@smadsen916) November 6, 2018

FACEBOOK GROUP: Across the Aisle, Across the Nation

Daniel HotchkissDaniel: Due to the extremes going on in our nation. I vote third party, if I can. Vote for the person, no the party! #votepurple

Lisa Alonso: I’m voting because I believe charity starts at home and we need to put Americans first! I would like to put a stop to the democratic mobs that terrorized right leaning people and i am for smaller government. Vote RED! 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸

Christina Yeatman Bucholz: I have never missed a Midterm or Presidential election since I was 18 !! Voting is a right as well a duty to our country ! This year is different with every awful thing that has happened since Trump took office this election is about saving our republic from total and complete ruin !! 💙🇺🇸💙🙏

Tammy Wentworth: I vote because it is an honor and a privilege some people in other countries dont have. And because other women before me have fought for my right to. I am voting for change. I am voting for candidates who support the ACA, better education and gun control.

