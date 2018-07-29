Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) thanks anti-gun violence supporters following a rally with fellow Democrats on the East Front steps of the U.S. House of Representatives October 4, 2017 in Washington, DC.

Civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis was released Sunday from a hospital with a "clean bill of health" after falling ill the previous day, a spokeswoman said.

WXIA-TV reported Saturday night that the 78-year-old Georgia Democrat was resting comfortably and under routine observation. Lewis had felt dizzy and sweaty on a flight from Detroit to Atlanta, an aide told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

By Sunday night, Lewis had been released from the hospital, according to spokeswoman Brenda Jones.

"All tests have been completed, and doctors have given him a 'clean bill of health,'" Jones said in a statement. "He thanks everyone who shared their thoughts, prayers and concerns during his stay."

Lewis played a key role in the civil rights movement, and was chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee. He was an architect of and keynote speaker at the March on Washington in August 1963, where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his "I Have a Dream" speech. In March 1965, Lewis was among the peaceful marchers beaten while crossing the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama.

Lewis had been expected at an Atlanta event Saturday evening but did not attend.

