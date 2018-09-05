United Airlines may be in the market for a big widebody purchase, with Reuters reporting the Chicago-based carrier is in talks with both Boeing and Airbus for a purchase that would help it replace the roughly 50 Boeing 767s that currently fly in its fleet.

Reuters cites unnamed “people familiar with the discussions” in its report.

In that report, Reuters says:

"Europe’s Airbus is expected to offer its upgraded A330neo jet against Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner in a deal potentially worth some $14 billion at list prices, the two sources said. All three companies declined to comment on the nature of the talks."

United declined to comment on the Reuters report.

"We are always talking to our manufacturers about future fleet plans, but we won’t comment on the nature of those discussions," spokesman Frank Benenati said in a statement to USA TODAY's Today in the Sky blog.

United’s Boeing 767s are among the oldest types of planes in the carrier’s mainline fleet, with an average age of about 21 years, according to Airfleets.net.

If United does proceed with an order, winning it would be a boon for whichever jetmaker seals the deal.

Airbus, of course, has been stung by recent developments for its new A330neo model.

Hawaiian Airlines backtracked on an order earlier this year for the A330neo, opting to instead for competitor Boeing’s 787-9 Dreamliner. American Airlines also recently placed an order for 47 new Boeing Dreamliners, picking that model over competing models sold by Airbus.

United already flies Boeing 787 Dreamliners and has more on order. Once United begins taking delivery of its first “dash 10” variants of the 787 later this year, its fleet will include all three versions of the jet produced by Boeing. United was one of the first customers to begin flying Boeing’s first Dreamliner model – the 787-8. It has since taken the 787-9 model, too.

United’s fleet does not include the Airbus A330, though the airline does have more than 40 of Airbus's A350 widebodies on order. Deliveries of that model are set to begin arriving to United in 2022.

United's current Boeing 767s seat up to 242 passengers, depending on the model and precise configuration. Depending on the variant, Airbus' A330neos could seat between 250 and 310 passengers in a typical two-class configuration. United's existing 787-8s and 787-9s are configured to seat 219 and 252 passengers, respectively. United's bigger 787-10s will be configured with 318 seats, according to a report from FlightGlobal.com.

