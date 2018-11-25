Roseanna Barr took to Twitter late Saturday night to dispell rumors she suffered a heart attack.

"I'm fine," Barr, 66, said to her followers after concerns about her health went viral Saturday night.

The rumors were sparked when a man claiming to Barr's agent said on a popular online radio show tha the star had suffered an alleged heart attack and was being rushed to the Emergency Room. Barr's fans quickly took to Twitter to wish her a speedy recovery. But within a few hours of the news spreading Barr took to Twitter herself to reassure her fans that she was okay.

Barr has been a pop culture and political fixture since the reboot of her hit ABC show Roseanne was cancelled in May following a racist comment Barr made on Twitter. A spinoff tilted The Conners and focusing more on the ensemble fictional Midwest family, premiered in October with Roseanne’s namesake character killed off due to an opiate overdose.

The real life Barr has been open in the past about her health difficulties. Earlier this year she opened up about a misdiagnosis that led her to believe she was going blind due to macular degeneration and glaucoma.

Despite Barr's denials, supporters are still offering their thoughts and prayers to the comedian on social media.

