Kate Middleton waves as she travels in a Rolls Royce Phantom VI, accompanied by her father Michael Middleton to Westminster Abbey in London for her wedding to Britain's Prince William on April 29, 2011.

The British have always understood that a royal wedding is about more than tradition and pageantry. It's also a chance to show off United Kingdom industry, especially its cars.

If the 2014 wedding of Kate Middleton and Prince William is any indication, the nuptials between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be a chance to display some of the very best out of the royal garage.

That means storied British names like Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Jaguar, Land Rover and —if the last wedding is any indication — a fun Aston Martin sports car. The convertible belongs to Harry's dad, Charles, the Prince of Wales.

Of course, these days the world's auto industry is more complicated. Rolls-Royce is owned by Germany's BMW. Bentley is part of Volkswagen. And Jaguar is part of India's Tata.

In everyday life, Harry has been seen driving other European brands in recent years, like a German Audi.

