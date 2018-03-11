The hilarious ongoing feud between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman isn't quite over yet.

The "Deadpool" actor kept the playful quarrel going Friday with a creative spin, creating a fake political ad focused on Jackman.

"How well do you really know @RealHughJackman?" Reynolds captioned the video on Twitter.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

Getty Images

In the video, which is meant to feel like a campaign attack ad, a narrator urges listeners to consider some "facts" before voting for the "The Front Runner" actor in any upcoming awards.

"Hugh Jackman isn't his real name," the narrator, which seems to be voiced by Reynolds, says. "It's Hugh Michael Jackman. Hugh Michael speaks with a charming accent but he's actually from Milwaukee. He then walked off the job on 'Wolverine,' adding to unemployment."

How well do you really know @RealHughJackman? pic.twitter.com/cV0W7C4LE3 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 2, 2018

The ad continues, "Is this the type of amazing actor and nice person we want delivering a preachy, liberal speech this award season? Or maybe there's a real foreigner, from a bordering country, who would really love it a lot," a reference to Reynolds, who is from Canada.

"Think before you vote, but definitely see 'The Front Runner,'" the ad concludes.

Jackman decided to take the self-described "HIGH ROAD" in response to Reynolds' video, by posting a hilarious video of his own.

In Jackman's video, we see him picking up after his dog.

"Very good boy. That's a good boy," Jackman says as the camera zooms in to reveal his dog had done his business on a photo of Reynolds.

More: Ryan Reynolds' ultimate troll of Blake Lively involves having sex with ghosts

More: Ryan Reynolds had a voting party with Blake Lively for his birthday, trolling included

'Deadpool 2': Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds hit the red carpet

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com