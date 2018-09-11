Behind the scenes at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport A Korean Air Cargo Boeing 747 takes off from SeaTac Airport on April 22, 2015. White center lines on Sea-Tac's runway 16R/34L blur by as duty manager Paul Pelton hurries past while looking for debris in the early morning hours of April 22, 2015. Airport duty manager Paul Pelton drives during the early morning shift at Sea-Tac International Airport on April 22, 2015. A FedEx Express MD-10 cargo jet lifts off from Sea-Tac Airport before dawn on April 22, 2015. Air traffic controller Pat Juhasz studies a screen inside Sea-Tac's only ramp tower on April 22, 2015. Seen from the airport ramp tower, Sea-Tac's C and D Terminals stretch out to the north side of the airport. Port Logistics Manager Delmas Whittaker talks through a plan to fix a damaged jetbridge at SeaTac airport on April 22, 2015. Ed McMan, in charge of juggling assignments for the airport's 86 gates, takes a call inside SeaTac's nerve center on April 22, 2015. Airport duty manager Paul Pelton speaks with a driver of a van who officials said had been driving erratically on the airport ramp on April 22, 2015. Airport duty manager Paul Pelton fires a noise-making gun toward some hawks near a runway at SeaTac airport on April 22, 2015. Airport duty manager Paul Pelton glances skyward at a trio of hawks circling low over the airfield on April 22, 2015. Port wildlife biologist Mikki Viehoever pulls an unhappy barn owl of its nest in an airport hangar on April 22, 2015. The airport relocates raptors, such as the owls, away from the airport grounds to reduce the number of birds around the airport. Port wildlife biologist Mikki Viehoever and airport duty manager Paul Pelton move a nest of barn owls into a carrier for relocation on April 22, 2015. Officers escort a man arrested for assault out of the airport's south terminal on July 29, 2015. Officers escort a man arrested for assault out of the airport's south terminal on July 29, 2015. Sgt. Kyle Yoshimura drives his Port of Seattle Police cruiser through the underbelly of the airport after a patrol on July 29, 2015. Iiskandar, a 7-year old yellow lab trained to sniff out explosives, takes a whiff of a pallet full of motor oil during a training exercise on July 29, 2015. K-9 officer David Irons and his bomb-sniffing dog Iiskandar work a training exercise inside Alaska Airlines' cargo facility on July 29, 2015. Keith Taylor, Asst. Fire Chief of the Port of Seattle, points out the features of the department's multiple casualty trailer truck on July 29, 2015. The trailer holds enough equipment to handle up to 500 people involved in a crash. Dummies piled on the floor await the next training excercise on the floor of the Sea-Tac fire department on July 29, 2015. A firefighter practices his aim with a high-powered crash truck water cannon on the airport's training fuselage on July 29, 2015. Firefighters climb into a giant crash truck, built specifically for combating air disasters, after a training exercise on July 29, 2015. Keith Taylor, Asst. Fire Chief of the Port of Seattle, holds up the nose gear door of an Alaska Airlines MD-80 passenger jet whose landing gear failed on the runway in 1997. The subsequent evacuation injured 17, the only mass casualty incident Taylor has worked in his 20-plus years working for the department. Crash trucks rest inside the Sea-Tac fire department on July 29, 2015. Luggage circles a baggage belt at Sea-Tac airport on July 30, 2015. An air traffic controller inside Sea-Tac's ramp tower adjust strips of paper representing flights under his control on July 30, 2015. Port of Seattle wildlife biologist Steve Osmek surveys an empty raptor trap located on the edge of the airport on July 30, 2015. A Hainan Airlines Airbus A330 takes off from Sea-Tac airport, bound for Shanghai, China, on July 30, 2015. Port of Seattle wildlife biologist Steve Osmek demonstrates the airport's avian radar during a tour on July 30, 2015.

Remember the "old days" when you could go out to the gates at the airport to send a loved one off or be there with a big hug to greet them as soon as they exited the plane?

In the United States that rite of travel ended after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in 2001. But at some airports it is coming back.

In 2017, Pittsburgh International Airport introduced the MyPITpass program, which enables non-ticketed visitors to apply for a one-day pass to proceed through the TSA checkpoints and access the secure side of the airport.

Now Seattle-Tacoma International Airport has rolled out the SEA Visitor Pass, a pilot program that gives the public access to activities past the security checkpoints. If all goes well, the program may be extended year-round.

“It’s been 17 years since anyone without a ticket has been able to enjoy areas of the airport beyond security,” said Port of Seattle Commissioner Ryan Calkins. “And yet some of the airport’s best features are there. Great restaurants, local musicians performing in the concourses, and some of the best views of the planes coming and going against the backdrop of Mount Rainier and the Olympics.”

Sea-Tac’s visitor pass pilot program runs through Dec. 15 and will allow non-ticketed visitors through security checkpoints from Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Only 50 visitors will be allowed into the airport each of those days.

According to the Port of Seattle, visitors will need to apply online before 1:30 p.m. the day before they wish to visit the airport and, if the TSA approves their application, the visitor will be notified by midnight the day before they plan to enter. All visitors will be required to go through the same security checkpoint requirements as ticketed passengers, and meeting travelers at the gates will be restricted to domestic arrivals only.

Beyond sending off or welcoming home a friend or family member, there are plenty of reasons to voluntarily spend time post-security at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

SEA has a world-class art collection that includes works by Robert Rauschenberg, Louise Nevelson and many other noted national and regional artists, and a live music program that features local performers seven days a week. Shopping options, which include a Sub Pop record mart and a branch of Ex Officio travel clothing, have recently been refreshed and expanded. And dining options include local favorites such as Beecher’s Handmade Cheese, Anthony’s Restaurant and Floret, a sit-down vegetarian restaurant that is an offshoot of the well-known Café Flora.

Shopping options at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport have recently been refreshed and expanded.

Harriet Baskas is a Seattle-based airports and aviation writer and USA TODAY Travel's "At the Airport" columnist. She occasionally contributes to Ben Mutzabaugh's Today in the Sky blog. Follow her at twitter.com/hbaskas.

