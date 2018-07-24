Judge Brett Kavanaugh on Capitol Hill on July 18, 2018.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, who has publicly expressed concern with Brett Kavanaugh, will meet Tuesday with the Supreme Court nominee.

Doug Stafford, chief strategist for Paul's campaign, told the Courier Journal on Monday that Paul will meet with Kavanaugh "later tomorrow." He didn't offer any further comment.

Kavanaugh needs a simple majority in the U.S. Senate to be approved to replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy. But with Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain absent, the vote could come down to one or two senators, such as the Paul, Kentucky's junior Republican senator.

More: Sen. Rand Paul 'very worried' about Trump Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh

More: President Trump considers revoking security clearances for former U.S. officials

Last week Paul said he was "undecided" about President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, citing Kavanaugh's stance on privacy issues.

“I’m worried about his opinion on the Fourth Amendment,” Paul said last week in Louisville. “Kavanaugh ruled that national security trumps privacy ... that worries me.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said last week that he was excited about Kavanaugh's nomination, which could potentially pit Kentucky’s two Republican senators against each other once again. Paul initially put up a fight against CIA Director Gina Haspel during her confirmation hearing; McConnell, in support of Haspel, called her "the right woman at the right time."

More: Man allegedly threatens to chop up Sen. Rand Paul and his family with an ax

More: Ad slams Sen. Rand Paul for not supporting CIA nominee Gina Haspel, a Kentucky native

Follow Thomas Novelly on Twitter: @TomNovelly

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com