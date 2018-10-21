Tara Reid’s mother Donna has died.

“Today has been one of the most heartbreaking days of my life. My mother Donna Reid just passed away,” the "Sharknado" actress, 42, wrote on Saturday in an emotional Instagram tribute along with a photo of her mother and father on their wedding day.

Tara Reid attends the premiere of Vision Films' "Betrayed" at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on September 26, 2018 in Hollywood, California.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

“My heart breaks – Who am I gonna call everyday, what do I do? 2 yrs ago I lost my father and I never felt such a pain. Now I just lost my mom. But the one thing I know is they are together again. Mom & Dad, I love you! RIP, your baby girl Tara.”

Reid posted a photo of herself and her mom in August at the premiere of "The Last Sharknado: It's About Time," saying, "So thankful my mother was able to come down the red carpet with me. She’s been extremely sick just got out of the ICU."

Her father, Thomas, died in December 2016.

Reid was in the news last week when TMZ reported she was kicked off a Delta flight.

In a lengthy statement posted to Instagram on Wednesday, the star said reports that she was kicked off the flight were "completely false."

Reid explained that after refusing to place her dog in the overhead bins or belly of the plane, she "gracefully declined and deboarded the plane on my own accord."

She described the "ridiculous request" to place her pup in an overhead bin as "absurd," referencing the dog who died earlier this year after being placed in an overhead bin.

"I don't appreciate the false reporting from TMZ adding to false claims about what truly went on," she wrote. "I'd also like to deny the last statement stating that they had reached out to my rep for comment, that is also false NO one person from my team has ever received a call nor any communication from any media news outlets for comment."

Without providing details about what triggered the incident, Delta issued a statement Monday saying the flight was delayed "due to a customer disturbance on board."

Contributing: Sara M. Moniuszko

