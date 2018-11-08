Omarosa Manigault Newman, then White House Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison, sits behind President Trump.

President Donald Trump called his former White House aide, Omarosa Manigault Newman, a "low life" on Saturday. His comment came in response to a question about Newman's tell-all book, in which she calls Trump a "racist" suffering from "mental decline."

Trump made the remark during a bikers rally with motorcycle-riding supporters in Bedminster, New Jersey, where the president is vacationing at his golf resort.

After shaking hands with the bikers for five minutes, Trump stood back atop the dais and asked the crowd for their thoughts on the press, according to the White House pool report. The president responded to one question from a reporter in the press pool about Newman and her new book.



“Lowlife,” Trump responded. “She’s a lowlife.”



Here are some of the takeaways from Newman's memoir, titled “Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House".

She now believes the president to whom she was loyal for 14 years is “a racist, a bigot and a misogynist.” His biggest personality flaw is a complete lack of empathy for others, she writes.

She believes the president is in “mental decline” and physically unwell.

She believes a deeply unhappy first lady Melania Trump “is counting every minute until (her husband) is out of office and she can divorce him.”

